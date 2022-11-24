Prep Boys Basketball: 10 Chippewa County Players To Watch This Winter

The prep boys basketball season gets fully underway next week, and Chippewa County has a number of players to watch as they seek victories for their teams. These are 10 players to watch during this winter’s season.

Dylan Bowe, CornellThe senior was tough for East Lakeland foes to handle a season ago as he averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Chiefs in a first team all-conference campaign. Bowe looks to be one of the conference’s top players again this winter for an improved Chiefs squad.

Andrew Gotham,

New AuburnThe sophomore showed scoring punch early in his freshman season in 2021-22 and with a large senior class moving on for the Trojans, the opportunity to become the top scorer is there for many different players. Gotham finished seventh in the shot put at Division 3 sectionals in the spring.

Henry Hoel,

Stanley-BoydThe 6-foot-6 junior Hoel should slot in as the top scoring options for the Orioles following the graduation of a large and influential senior class. Hoel averaged 11 points and 5.4 rebounds per game a season ago for a Stanley-Boyd team that finished second in the Western Cloverbelt.

Canan Huss, McDonell

The senior had a strong first year with the Macks in 2021-22 as he averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in earning All-Western Cloverbelt first team honors. The 6-foot-3 Huss can score from the perimeter and drive to the basket for points.

Mason Monarski, Chi-Hi

The senior is entering his fourth year as a key contributor for the Cardinals. Monarski averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game last year as he earned All-Big Rivers Conference second team honors and led Chippewa County in made 3-pointers.

Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell

The senior was the second leading scorer for the Macks last season and one of the top 3-point shooters in the county. Mittermeyer averaged 15 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.2 rebounds per game in earning second team all-conference honors as a junior.

Tegan Ritter, Cadott

The senior is part of a large cast of returners for the Hornets looking for more victories. Ritter led the team in scoring in 2021-22 at 8.5 points per game and was an All-Chippewa County honorable mention along with Braden Schneider and Warren Bowe.

Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe

The versatile senior will play all around the lineup this season for the Chieftains. Schroeder averaged 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1 steal per game a season ago and is the lone returning starter this season for Lake Holcombe.

Kansas Smith, Chi-Hi

The senior Smith is also a four-year player for the Cardinals and provides plenty of impact in and out of the box score. Smith averaged 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season to go with his tough-minded play on the defensive end.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer

The junior had a breakthrough sophomore campaign and returns this season as the lone starter back for the Blackhawks. Schwarzenberger averaged 12.7 points and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range in a second team All-Western Cloverbelt campaign.