Prep Boys Basketball: Bloomer holds off late Eau Claire Regis charge

BLOOMER — Simulating situations in practice can't totally prepare a young team for what it will see in a game.

But it certainly helps.

An inexperienced Bloomer boys basketball team played like veterans when it mattered most on Friday to hold off Eau Claire Regis 57-54 in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.

The Ramblers (0-3, 0-2) cut a 15-point deficit with less than 12 minutes left to one in the final minute. But when the Blackhawks (3-1, 2-0) needed to make plays they did with a pair of late clutch free throws and one defensive stand to close out the win.

“We’ve just got to stay poised, as coach (Greg Van Grunsven) says," Bloomer junior Domanyck Schwarzenberger. "We’ve been through the ups and downs. We’re not the most experienced team so that’s a difficulty but I thought we really handled it well, especially at the end.”

Owen Weisenberger's 3-pointer with 53 seconds left in regulation brought the Ramblers to within one at 55-54. Eau Claire Regis grabbed a steal on Bloomer's next possession before turning the ball back over to the Blackhawks with a travel. Bloomer sophomore Collin Crane was fouled as the team tried to run down as much time as possible and went to the free throw line for at least one bonus throw. Crane came through by hitting both free throws — his only two points of the game — to give his team a bit of breathing room at 57-54 with 8.3 seconds left.

“I’m so happy for Collin to have that success," Van Grunsven said. "He’s put a lot of time into his game. He’s spent a lot of time playing. I’m thrilled for him to be able to be successful for our team in that manor.”

Bloomer had two fouls to give and used them to get the clock down to 3.9 seconds left. Regis' last shot was a good one as Jaren Payne pulled up from well beyond the top of the paint from long range with a shot that hit the backboard and front of the rim before rolling off to give the 'Hawks the win.

The Blackhawks are short on varsity experience after the program graduated a number of key seniors from last year's team. But playing just their fourth game of the year — but third since last Saturday — Bloomer has come a long way in a short amount of time.

“I think that’s a big win, especially for a younger team like us," Schwarzenberger said. "But we run situations like that in practice, we run those scenarios and he (coach Van Grunsven) puts us in a good position to be ready for the game.”

Regis came out of the gates strong with a 16-9 lead less than five minutes into the game. The Ramblers were hot from 3-point range with four triples in that stretch and later led 26-19 before the Blackhawks started making a run.

“For such a young team, to be put in such a competitive environment on a Friday night against a quality team, I’m really proud of our players for the fortitude they showed all night long not to give up," Van Grunsven said. "They really could’ve hung their heads after Regis came out with a barrage of threes early. But we chipped away at that. I thought at times we played very good basketball.”

Schwarzenberger led all scorers with 26 points including the last nine of the half for the Blackhawks to help his team take a 34-30 lead into halftime. Bloomer opened the second half with 13 of the first 15 points to grab a 47-32 lead. Evan Rogge scored 10 of his 14 points in that stretch including a pair of 3-pointers.

“This is just our fourth game of the year so we’re still identifying roles a little bit and those are becoming more evident with each passing game and each passing practice," Van Grunsven said. "Evan’s certainly one of those guys we expect him to be one of our primary scoring threats on the floor. He did such a terrific job defensively matching up against Regis’ best player as well.”

Weisenberger entered the game leading the team in scoring at 16 points per game but was limited to just six. Payne picked up the scoring load with 21 points for Regis including a pair of threes during his team's early flurry. Jonah Bleskacek had eight points in the first half for the Blackhawks as the team won its third game in a row after opening the season with a 54-50 loss at Colfax on Dec. 1.

Bloomer exits the first week of the Western Cloverbelt season with two league wins, tied with defending champion Fall Creek for first. Either McDonell or Osseo-Fairchild will join the Blackhawks and Crickets in the 2-0 club after their meeting on Saturday.

The Blackhawks play at Barron on Tuesday before hosting the Macks on Thursday in their final game before the Christmas break.

“I think our team is coming together," Van Grunsven said. "Win or lose tonight there were so many positives we can take forward and certainly winning helps.”

