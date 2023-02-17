STANLEY — The Bloomer boys basketball team made enough stops and free throws down the stretch to earn a 47-43 Western Cloverbelt victory over Stanley-Boyd on Friday evening.

Bloomer shot 12-for-17 from the free throw line in the win including a 6-for-9 effort in the final one minute and 31 seconds to help seal the win.

“We had some kids really step up in some tight situations to make a play and then our execution in game was terrific," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "We had the ball in a number of different situations that we have not encountered throughout the course of the season at the end of the game and the kids did a wonderful job executing.”

Bloomer (13-7, 9-5) led for nearly the entire game but had to rally late after a basket off a steal from Brett Kroeplin put the Orioles (5-17, 4-10) in front 40-38 with 1:58 to go. But the Stanley-Boyd lead wouldn't last long as Jake Bleskacek drilled a 3-pointer from the wing on Bloomer's next possession to retake an advantage it wouldn't relinquish. Zeke Strand and Evan Rogge made single free throws to push the advantage to 43-40 in the closing minute before Henry Hoel made a basket with 12 seconds left to bring the Orioles within one.

Rogge made both bonus free throws to reestablish the three-point lead before the Blackhawks fouled Haydn Gustafson while in the bonus to send the Stanley-Boyd junior to the free throw line for at least one free throw instead of allowing the Orioles to try a potential game-tying three. Gustafson made the first free throw before missing the second on purpose to try to secure an offensive rebound but the ball went back over to Bloomer and Domanyck Schwarzenberger closed out the game with two from the charity stripe to ice the win.

Both team's defenses were keying in on slowing down the opposition's top scorer and found success. Bloomer was able to limit the 6-foot-6 Hoel to 10 points — nearly 10 points below his 19.8 average for the season. Schwarzenberger scored a season-low four points as he worked through a knee bruise suffered in Tuesday's 46-37 win at Thorp and Van Grunsven credited the Orioles for slowing Chippewa County's leading scorer down.

“You’re going to have nights like this and credit Stanley-Boyd for focusing in on him," Van Grunsven said of Schwarzenberger. "Domanyck was certainly able to make plays for his teammates and ultimately they ended up being successful with that.”

Schwarzenberger entered Friday's game averaging 24.9 points per game and scored 51 points in a 68-65 loss at Fall Creek on Feb. 9.

“We’ve been running a box-and-1 as of late just on teams that have a really good individual player and it seems to be working really well," Stanley-Boyd coach Dakota Nichols said. "The boys worked extremely well together and Dylan (Goebel) and Brett (Kroeplin) and Landon (Karlen), all three of those boys did a really good job on him tonight.”

Bloomer led by as many as 10 points in the second half after a bucket from Bleskacek with 13:05 to go. But the Orioles started chipping away at the lead with Kroeplin's 3-pointer tying the game at 36 with 4:14 remaining. Gustafson scored all 14 of his points after halftime including three 3-pointers to help spark the rally.

“Haydn’s a good player and the team did a really nice job working the ball and getting him open," Nichols said. "Henry does a really nice job setting screens on the weak side to get guys open as well.”

Kroeplin scored a season-high 12 points including a pair of 3-pointers as he finished in double figures for the first time.

Rogge led the Blackhawks with 13 points and shot 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Collin Crane had nine points off the bench and Bleskacek scored eight points including the key late 3-pointer.

Bloomer finished the Western Cloverbelt season fourth in the league standings. The Blackhawks went a combined 1-3 against league champion McDonell and runner-up Fall Creek, but lost each of those three games by a combined 10 points and overall have lost six of their seven games by seven points or fewer.

A nonconference matchup against former Heart O'North foe Cumberland awaits on Monday before Bloomer ends the regular season by hosting the yet-to-be-announced fourth place team from the Eastern Cloverbelt in next Thursday's Cloverbelt Crossover. Bloomer will learn its Division 3 playoff fate on Sunday when statewide brackets are revealed.

“The situations at the end of the game – the foul up three, rebound free throw situations – those are invaluable to be able to come back and have some real game action to validate what we do," Van Grunsven said.

Stanley-Boyd ends league play tied with Eau Claire Regis and Thorp for fifth and will also host a Cloverbelt Crossover game next Thursday. Before then the Orioles will also see their Division 3 postseason pairings on Sunday before hosting a tough foe Monday when Marathon (19-3) comes to town.

“I talk to the boys a lot about playing with grit and just that passion to win and that’s something we’ve seen the boys really improve on over the last few weeks and I think that is something we can build off of going into the playoffs," Nichols said.

