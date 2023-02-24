The Chi-Hi boys basketball team provided plenty of fireworks on senior night, hitting 14 3-pointers in a 68-66 nonconference win over Holmen on Friday evening at Chi-Hi.

As a team the Cardinals shot 14-for-30 (46%) from long range and were led by Mason Monarski with 19 points as Chi-Hi ran its win streak to eight in a row. Monarski accounted for five of the team's threes and scored 13 of his points in the first half. Jackson Tomczak added 15 points and made all three of his triples within the first six minutes of the game. Jackson Gugel scored nine points including a three, Easton Bobb had two threes as a part of his eight-point effort, Christian Crumbaker and Kansas Smith each had one three as they finished with five points apiece and Logan Paulsrud drilled a 3-pointer just past the halfway point in the first half to put the Cards in front 25-21.

The 14 3-pointers ties the most for a game this season. The Cardinals (14-9) also made 14 in an 85-81 win over River Falls on Dec. 20.

The season has been carved into three distinct stretches for Chi-Hi. The team won six of its first eight games overall entering 2023 before a 7-game losing streak lingered throughout much of January. The Cardinals snapped the skid with a 63-56 win at Wausau West on Jan. 31 and haven't lose since with Big Rivers wins over Rice Lake, Eau Claire North, Menomonie and New Richmond to go with nonconference wins versus Superior, Altoona and Holmen.

Kaiden Wilber led Holmen (11-13) with 23 points.

Seniors Zeke Johnson, Crumbaker, Smith, Tomczak, Gugel, Lindner, Paulsrud, Stolp and Monarski were honored prior to the game.

Chi-Hi closes the regular season on Saturday with a makeup game at Eau Claire Memorial. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but moved to Saturday due to weather. The Cardinals currently sit third in the Big Rivers standings at 8-5 with Hudson (12-1) and Eau Claire Memorial (11-2) occupying the top spots. The Raiders close out the league season Saturday by hosting Eau Claire North.

Saturday's matchup for the Cardinals could also be a regional final preview as ninth-seeded Chi-Hi plays at eighth-seeded Superior next Friday in the Division 1 regional semifinals with the winner in all likelihood advancing to play at top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial for a regional title on Saturday, March 4.

Eau Claire Memorial won the first meeting of the season 81-68 on Jan. 13.

