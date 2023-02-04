EAU CLAIRE — What a difference a week makes.

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team exited last week on a 7-game losing streak and having fallen three games below .500.

But moving back to Saturday night the Cardinals won their third game in a row to get back to even on the season with a 70-52 win at Eau Claire North.

Christian Crumbaker scored 24 points and Mason Monarski added 21 as the Cardinals (9-9, 6-5) completed the Big Rivers season sweep of the Huskies (2-15, 2-9). The win closed a week of three victories for Chi-Hi, having beaten Wausau West on Tuesday and Rice Lake on Thursday after losing its previous seven.

The final three games of the streak were against conference leaders Marshfield and Hudson, including a 55-52 loss to the Raiders on Jan. 26.

“Last week was a week of conference leaders so we knew it was going to be tough but we knew if we continued to play with some of the moments within some of those games that we’d be able to get back on track this week," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said.

The Huskies started quickly, racing out to a 16-8 lead as shots were falling early. But a bucket from Mason Monarski with 10 minutes and 30 seconds left to half started what was a sizable run into the break with Chi-Hi outscoring Eau Claire North by a 28-4 margin to take a 36-20 lead into the locker room.

“Eau Claire North has been playing a lot better as of late so we knew they were going to come out with a lot of energy and come out hot and that’s what they did,” Proue said, “and then we settled in and started playing the way that we wanted to play and that’s where it really turned for us.”

Crumbaker had a season-high scoring effort as he shot a tidy 9-for-13 from the field with four rebounds and three assists. The 6-foot senior guard found success taking Eau Claire North defenders off the dribble to the basket.

“He adds that element for us," Proue said of Crumbaker. "He’s a guy that can get in the lane, a guy that can get to the basket and he’s a great compliment to the other guys we have on the team. We knew he had that in him and once he started going we said keep going man.”

Crumbaker scored 11 consecutive points during that close to the half including an old fashioned 3-point play with 7:26 left before the break.

“I feel like once I got warm I could just keep going and it was there to the left every time," Crumbaker said of his success getting to the basket.

The Huskies were able to get within 12 with a 11-0 run just past the midway point of the second half. But Jackson Tomczak stopped the run with a bucket off an offensive rebound, finishing with 10 points to go with six rebounds.

Andrew Rocksvold scored 20 points for the Huskies.

This season has been one of streaks so far for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi opened the season strong by winning six of its first eight games to emerge as a contender in the Big Rivers. But starting with a 70-63 defeat to New Richmond on Jan. 6, the Cards dropped their next seven games.

“It was definitely defense and energy for us," Crumbaker said of the reason for the slide. "We weren’t bringing it in that losing streak. We talked about it in practice, brought the energy and now it’s turned around for us. We’ve got to keep that going.”

Chi-Hi gave up at least 55 points in each game of the skid and at least 67 points in the first five games. A 63-56 win at Wausau West on Tuesday helped turn the tide before a 63-51 win over Rice Lake on Thursday and Saturday's victory at the Doghouse.

“We’re a very together team and we’re always in the moment," Proue said. "We looked at moments throughout our games even when we were losing where there was a blueprint of us playing really well and then we continue to use that and believe in the things that we’re doing, knowing that we can get back on track.”

Monarski made four of the team's 10 3-pointers — the seventh game in a row the senior scored at least 20 points.

Chi-Hi ventures out of Big Rivers play on Tuesday to host Superior before welcoming Menomonie to town on Friday night. Overall the Cardinals have six games left before the postseason.

“We learned that every game’s going to count," Crumbaker said. "We’ve only got six left after this game and we’ve just got to bring it. We can’t afford to waste games like that.”

