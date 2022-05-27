Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi's Twyman finalizes commitment to play collegiately at UW-Stout

Chi-Hi boys basketball coach Jason Proue has long known Keion Twyman is a ballplayer.

Over the last year, others have also taken notice.

Twyman was honored on Thursday in a ceremony as he committed to play basketball in college at UW-Stout in Menomonie for coach Jim Lake. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this season for the Cardinals, leading the Big Rivers Conference in assists and being named a team captain for the Cardinals.

“Obviously he knows the game real well and from day one ever since he was a freshman we knew that about him and then it was about getting up to speed on everything else," Proue said of Twyman. "His ability to defend is going to translate to the next level (and his) ability to playmake and pass and his developed jump shot and all that stuff. He just competes and knows the game so it’s going to translate well to the college level.”

Twyman said he liked the business and property management education programs UW-Stout has to offer and also was impressed with coach Lake during his visit to nearby Menomonie. Playing in college became a realistic goal for Twyman following his junior year when he grew physically and improved his game.

“I took a lot of pride in that," Twyman said of being an all-around player. "I think I earned that more than anything over the offseason being able to earn my minutes and keep them on the floor.”

Twyman won't have to look far to find a familiar face with the Blue Devils — recent Chi-Hi graduate Jacob Walczak averaged 2.4 points in eight contests during his freshman season for UW-Stout this past winter.

“It’ll be fun," Twyman said of rejoining Walczak with the Blue Devils. "I know him pretty well, I know a couple other guys on the team. We have some open runs over the summer so I’ll get to know them before I even start schools. We’ll have good chemistry.”

With UW-Stout commits in back-to-back years, Proue is excited to see a bit of a Chi-Hi pipeline at a school close to home.

“The Stout coaches are great and they have great communication with us," Proue said. "To have Jacob and Keion there is going to be really fun for everybody around here to be able to go watch them.”

UW-Stout finished with a 16-9 overall record during the 2021-22 season including a 7-6 record in league play, good for a tie for fourth place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings.

Thursday's ceremony honoring Twyman was the latest in several in recent years for Cardinal players taking their game to the college level. Proue said he was 'really proud' of Twyman for the person he has become along with developing into a player talented enough to take his game to the next level.

“He’s a winner and he’s been on some winning teams and he saw how the business was handled and he took that next step this year to get himself in that position," Proue said of Twyman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.