MADISON — The McDonell boys basketball team was in a tough spot.

Trailing 35-25 after Fall River's first possession of the second half ended in a Shavlik Schultz basket, the Macks needed a spark.

Enter Keagan Galvez.

The senior provide plenty of juice for the Macks as the team rallied to score a 66-62 victory in Friday's Division 5 sectional semifinal at the Kohl Center. Galvez scored all 10 of his points in the second half including five of an 8-0 push that followed Fall River's first basket to cut into the gap. The 6-foot-5 senior had a pair of athletic and-one finishes at the rim including one 11 minutes and 35 seconds remaining to push the McDonell lead to 43-37 and send the Macks fans into a frenzy.

“Keagan got out and made some big plays in transition, hit some tough shots and made his free throws also which is great," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of the senior. "But he also rebounded well. Everyone on this team has a role and he knows what his role is and he came in and did it as good as he possibly could today.”

Galvez finished with 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting and was 4-for-4 at the free throw line. He pulled down six rebounds and had three blocked shots in the victory. It was the first game in double figures for Galvez since a 10-point effort against Cadott on Feb. 3.

Playing through trouble

McDonell leading scorers Canan Huss and Eddie Mittermeyer had to work through foul trouble in the first half.

Huss picked up two fouls a little more than six minutes into the game and Mittermeyer was called for three fouls in the first. Huss spent more than five minutes out of the lineup and senion Carter Stelter, junior Miles Flanagan and sophomore Cooper Mittermeyer picked up the slack.

Mittermeyer played 10-plus minutes and made the team's lone 3-point basket of the first half with a triple with 3:17 left in the half to close the Macks within six at 26-20. Flanagan pulled down four rebounds in 8-plus minutes as a physical presence with his 6-foot-3 frame and Stelter played more than three minutes.

“They’ve done that all year. We have a lot of confidence for the guys that come off the bench for us and play," Schilling said. "They really contributed the whole season and they know their roles, they know when they need to be called upon they can come in and contribute. I think they really steadied the flow of the game and let us really take a deep breath and get things back to where we wanted to get them.”

The seniors Huss and Mittermeyer finished with a combined 40 points and neither were called for a foul in the second half.

Better at the line

An old basketball saying says good teams make their free throws and both McDonell and Fall River lived up to that moniker in Friday's semifinals.

The Macks shot 16-for-18 (89 percent) while the Pirates were 11-for-14 (79 percent) from the charity stripe.

That's a welcomed improvement from last Saturday's 58-56 overtime sectional championship win over Solon Springs where the Macks were 4-from-11 from the free throw line including a 1-for-6 effort late as the Macks were trying to pull away.

“The end of our last game was a little rough at the free throw line so we made sure to work on those here in practice leading up to the state tournament," Schilling said. "I think it comes down to confidence and these kids have a lot of reason to be confident. We make sure they put in the work so they have a reason to be confident.”

One step from redemption

Last season ended on a rough note for McDonell with a 45-34 regional final loss at Athens.

It marked the first time since 2014 the program did not win at least a regional championship.

The Macks took that heartbreak to heart in fueling a stellar 2022-23 season with the team's first Western Cloverbelt title in spending most of the season ranked number one in the Division 5 Associated Press and WisSports.net state coaches polls.

“I think that loss set the tone, especially the summer in the offseason in general," senior Aidan Misfeldt said. "All fall that’s all we were thinking about was just basketball. We were in the gym every single morning (and) open gyms all summer. I think just embracing that loss last year is really what brought us here.”

IN PHOTOS: McDonell boys basketball outlasts Fall River in Division 5 state semifinal 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23 Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal: McDonell vs Fall River 3-17-23