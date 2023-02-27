The McDonell boys basketball team ended last season in an unfamiliar place.

Knocked out of the Division 5 playoffs before sectionals for the first time since 2014, the Macks sat in the locker room after a regional final loss with a tough in mind — lets do what we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again next year.

A tough ended to last season has fueled a strong return to prominence for the Macks, who enter the playoffs as the top-ranked team in Division 5 and a top seed. McDonell brings back nearly its entire team from a season ago. But it was how the season ended that sparked an offseason of growth.

Last season the Macks had an up and down regular season and earned a No. 8 seed for the playoffs. Following a 69-24 win over Prairie Farm to start the playoffs, the Macks went on the road and stunned top-seeded Clear Lake 43-39. The team once again appeared poise to make a deep postseason run and jumped out to a 15-11 halftime lead in its regional final at Athens. But the Macks ran out of gas in a 45-34 defeat to the Bluejays, marking the first time in seven years the Macks were stopped short of sectionals.

“It was not a good feeling,” McDonell senior Canan Huss said of the loss. “We played a really tough game in Clear Lake and I think having to go again on the road didn’t help and it was not a good feeling in the locker room afterwards. I know a lot of us were emotional. It was not good.”

“It just gave us the motivation to compete more in the offseason,” fellow senior Eddie Mittermeyer added. “We had a lot of open runs here (at school). I know that helped, chemistry wise that helped a lot.”

The team attacked its offseason training with more players putting in more time in the gym, working on their individual skills while playing more summer basketball. In the words of senior Aidan Misfeldt, the loss to Athens ‘sucked’ but proved to be a motivator to help the team return to being one of the best in the area this year.

“I think we just knew our potential and obviously that loss last year played a big role, but we all have high goals for ourselves, especially this team,” Misfeldt said.

McDonell started the season with 12 consecutive wins to move to the top spot in the Division 5 Associated Press and WisSports.net state coaches poll. They suffered their first loss on Jan. 12 at Division 4 state-ranked Fall Creek, rallying from a double-digit deficit to have a chance to tie the game late before losing 80-76. The Macks took plenty from the defeat. Misfeldt said the team embraced the loss while coach Adam Schilling said the defeat showed the team it could come back if needed on the road against a tough opponent.

That proved vital a few weeks later when the Macks overcame a 16-point deficit for a 68-66 last-second win over the Crickets on Feb. 14, a win that clinched a share of the Western Cloverbelt title before the Macks won the crown outright soon after.

Prep Boys Basketball: Huss' last-second shot lifts McDonell past Fall Creek to clinch share of Western Cloverbelt title Canan Huss' shot with 2.2 seconds was the difference Tuesday as McDonell boys hoops rallied past Fall Creek 68-66 to clinch a Western Cloverbelt title share.

But Schilling said last year’s playoff loss also showed the program the importance of playing at home. Long bus trips on back-to-back nights against tough opponents are a tough proposition so McDonell came into this season with the goal of securing a high seed to stay at home through regional finals.

“We really wanted to make sure we concentrated on what we could control and win as many games as we could,” Schilling said. “We did prepare a little bit more for regular season games than we had in the past honestly. But I think the whole goal was to get those three regional games at home and not have to travel at all (in regionals) hopefully.”

The Macks (23-1) did just that as the top seed in the half-section and could play all three regional games at home as long as the team keeps winning.

The team’s improvement has come not just from the offseason, but from the start of the year as well with players noting their improvement in transition play and the continued development of its chemistry.

Another factor in the motivation for the team could be the fact the roster has seven seniors. Some on this year’s roster were on the team that finished as the Division 5 state runner-up two years ago. But others weren’t and this represents their final chance to make a deep run.

“I think the kids see that and even as coaches we try to remind them if maybe they’re not giving their best effort at practice (we say) hey, you’ve only got so many of these left,” Schilling said. “I think they want to go out on a good note and it’s something they’ve really worked hard for to try to put a good ending on the season.”

McDonell’s 23 victories are already the most for the program since a 24-4 mark in 2016-17, which was also the last year the Macks won the Western Cloverbelt title.

The Macks closed the regular season with a 74-67 Cloverbelt Crossover victory over Colby on Saturday and enter the postseason with a target squarely on their back as not only a top seed but a program that is perennially in the postseason picture.

Down the stretch the focus has been on defense and rebounding as the Macks aim to pair tough defending with the team’s ability to score and create on the offensive end.

McDonell has spent the last year doing all it can to make how last year ended serve as a way to learn and grow.

Now is the time to show truly put that effort to use.

