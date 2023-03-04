It was every bit the battle the McDonell boys basketball team knew it would be.

But when push came to shove, the Macks made it happen as McDonell outlasted Owen-Withee 47-40 to win a Division 5 regional championship on Saturday evening at McDonell.

McDonell (26-1) advances to face Thorp on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi in the sectional semifinals.

“We knew it would be a really tough game," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "Owen-Withee’s really well coached and they had a great year. They had some tough things they made it through and they still made it to this point. Our kids just stuck with it. It was a back and forth game and our kids made some big plays.”

The Macks rarely trailed in the win but never were able to get comfortable as the Blackhawks kept battling back. A bucket from Caleb Geldernick with eight minutes and six seconds to go brought Owen-Withee within one at 31-30. But as he often did on Saturday, Eddie Mittermeyer had a response as the McDonell senior drilled one of his six 3-pointers to spark an 8-0 run and give the Macks some breathing room. Geldernick had nine of his 12 points in the second half including a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left after the Macks missed the front end of a pair of bonus free throws to bring Owen-Withee within three at 41-38. But Canan Huss and Aidan Misfeldt combined to go 6-for-6 at the line down the stretch and despite a triple from Quinn Hatlestad with 31 seconds the Macks held on and advanced.

“Our seniors in general have been rocks the whole year," Schilling said. "It started in the offseason and they just kept putting in work. We knew when we needed big plays our seniors would come through.”

Mittermeyer led all scorers with 24 points and three threes in each half. The UW-Superior signee started out hot with 13 points in the first 12 minutes as McDonell led by as many as nine with a 19-10. Owen-Withee scored the final the final five points of the first half to trail 19-15 entering the locker room.

“After I made my first couple of shots I told my teammates I’m hot right now," Mittermeyer said. "I give all the credit to my teammates. They found a way to find me.”

Elliott Ackerman and Carter Klabon each had nine points for the Blackhawks (21-6).

“Their defense is really good," Schilling said of Owen-Withee. "They made it tough for us to get good shots in transition. We played a lot of different styles and different teams throughout the year and it really helped us in a game like this.”

Misfeldt had 10 points and Huss scored all seven of his points from the free throw line as he battled foul trouble, but was 7-for-8 from the charity stripe after halftime.

McDonell missed on sectionals a season ago when as an eight seed the Macks upset top-seeded Clear Lake in the regional semifinals and led at the break before falling to Athens in the regional finals.

“We talked about that before the game and we were all just motivated from last year," Mittermeyer said. "We just stuck with it together and came through as a team.”

The Macks won't have to look far to see their sectional semifinal opponent after Thorp upset second-seeded Bruce 59-38 on Saturday evening. The 11th-seeded Cardinals have won all three of their road playoff games so far and played McDonell tough into the final minutes 65-54 win on Feb. 17 when McDonell clinched the outright Western Cloverbelt title.

Thursday's winner will face either Solon Springs or Hurley in next Saturday's sectional championship.

