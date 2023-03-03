The McDonell boys basketball team pulled away to a 66-41 victory over Rib Lake on Friday in a Division 5 regional semifinal battle at McDonell.

The Macks (25-1) advance to host Owen-Withee on Saturday night for a regional championship.

Canan Huss scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half as the Macks pulled away down the stretch from a scrappy effort by the Redmen.

“It was pretty tough going early," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "They made some shots and we didn’t rebound really well. Offensively we struggled a little bit. Aidan Misfeldt kind of made some drives to the basket to get us going and get some easy shots. Once we were able to rebound I thought we were able to set up and get everything going a little better.”

Junior Miles Flanagan provided a spark off the bench on the boards for the Macks, using his effort and 6-foot-3 frame to corral rebounds on both ends of the floor.

“He’s always active too," Schilling said of Flanagan. "For a bigger kid to come in and be able to move his feet, move around on defense (and) talk he definitely gives us a spark and played a really good game.”

McDonell's lead was under double digits near halfway through the second half after a 3-pointer from Andrew Wudl with 11 minutes and two seconds remaining cut the Macks lead to 45-38. But the top-ranked Macks closed out the game strong with 21 of the game's final 24 points to advance into a matchup versus the fourth-seeded Blackhawks on Saturday night at McDonell.

Eddie Mittermeyer added 19 points and Aidan Misfeldt scored nine points for the Macks.

Wudl scored 18 points for Rib Lake (13-13) and Tanner Vlach added 12 points.

The Macks now face a quick turnaround to host the Blackhawks after Owen-Withee routed fifth-seeded Clear Lake 68-43 on Friday. The Blackhawks (21-5) are led by All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team senior selections Logan Amacher and Carter Klabon and senior second teamer Caleb Geldernick. All three stand at least 6-foot-2 and bring plenty of stretch and talent to a strong Blackhawks ballclub that tied for second in the Eastern Cloverbelt standings in the regular season and received votes throughout the year in both Division 5 Associated Press and WisSports.net state coaches polls.

“They’re very big. I know it’s going to be a tough game for us," Schilling said of Owen-Withee. "I’m glad we’re playing at home but we’re still going to have to play a really good game against them. They’re well coached, they have a lot of size, they have a lot of seniors. It’s going to be a very tough game for us.”