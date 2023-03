BRUCE — The Thorp boys basketball team did it again.

The Cardinals won their third game of the week against a higher seeded team as the No. 11 Cards bested second-seeded Bruce 59-38 in Saturday night's Division 5 regional championship.

Thorp (11-15) advances to face top-seeded McDonell on Thursday evening in the sectionals semifinals at Chi-Hi with the winner facing either Solon Springs or Hurley next Saturday with a trip to state on the line.

Brady Stewart led Thorp with 19 points as one of four Cardinals to finish in double figures. Denzel Sutton added 13 points, Aiden Rosemeyer scored 12 points and Logan Hanson finished with 10 points in the win.

The Cardinals finished the regular season tied with Eau Claire Regis and Stanley-Boyd for fifth in the Western Cloverbelt standings but have done damage in three road wins. The week started with a 52-48 win at sixth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel on Tuesday before knocking off three seed Prairie Farm 55-51 on Friday. The Cards came back one day later to knock off the second East Lakeland school in as many days in grabbing an early lead on the way to the rout over the Red Raiders.

McDonell and Thorp last met in the sectional semifinals in 2020, a 47-35 Macks win that was the final game for both teams as the rest of the season was canceled due to the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

