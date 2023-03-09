The McDonell boys basketball team outscored Thorp 26-9 in the second half to pull away to a 52-31 Division 5 sectional semifinal win on Thursday at Chi-Hi.

The top-seeded Macks (27-1) advance to Saturday's sectional championship game in Amery to meet Solon Springs.

A tight back-and-forth first half gave way to a second half dominated by the Macks. McDonell held Thorp to just two made field goals in the final 18 minutes and just one in the first 12-plus minutes in opening up on a 26-22 halftime advantage.

“Defensively we were able to get some stops put together and then able to get out and run a little bit and get in transition and get some easier shots on offense," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of the second half.

Aiden Rosemeyer and Brady Stewart scored 16 of their 20 combined points in the first half in a game played more at Thorp's methodical pace.

“Our tempo is a little bit slower," Thorp coach Scott Horn said. "We don’t want to get up and down and run and that’s why we were successful in the regionals. Being a little bit physical the first half was called pretty loose and that helps out because we’ve got guys that play football. But they like to be a little bit physical and body cutters and stuff and played in our favor.”

The Thorp duo came into Thursday's game combining to average close to 30 points per game but were limited to just four total in the second half.

“They took away Stewart and Rosemeyer pretty well," Horn said of McDonell. "We just didn’t have enough offense in the second half. We didn’t have enough playmakers and that was the tale of the half.”

The Macks started the second half with an and-one from senior Eddie Mittermeyer before two free throws from Keagan Galvez and a three by Mittermeyer to extend the lead to 34-24 just past the 13-minute mark. Rosemeyer scored his basket with 12:29 left to bring Thorp back within eight before Canan Huss delivered three of his 15 points a minute later.

Huss picked up his third foul a little while later and the Macks played a key stretch without starters Huss, Galvez and sophomore Jordan Sikora on the floor. In their absence senior Carter Stelter, junior Miles Flanagan and sophomore Cooper Mittermeyer provided quality minutes as a three plus an and-one from Eddie Mittermeyer and a bucket from Aidan Misfeldt provided additional cushion in a three-minute stretch.

“Miles had some very good defensive rebounds, Carter had a few good offensive rebounds and kicked them out for threes," Schilling said. "Cooper comes in and does a good job getting the ball where it needs to go. Those guys have been doing that all year honestly. We’ve been playing a lot of guys most of the year so it’s nothing new to them. They know when they come in they know what their role is and come out there and do as well as they can.”

The McDonell defense allowed just one basket in the final 8-plus minutes, a 3-pointer by Logan Hanson with 5:23 remaining. Rosemeyer had 12 points and Stewart added eight.

“The biggest thing I’m happy about is our defense," Schilling said. "That’s what allowed us to pull away. We missed some free throws, we missed some shots around the rim we normally make and the defensive end is what can carry you through that.”

The teams were tied six times in the first half before Stewart's late basket pulled Thorp to within four at the break.

Thursday's loss was the end of an impressive run to sectionals for the 11th-seeded Cardinals (11-16), who upended higher-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel, Prairie Farm and Bruce to win the program's first regional title since 2020. Thorp graduates two seniors with Rosemeyer and Preston Wampole.

“They’re a great group of seniors," Horn said. "Preston Wampole is a fantastic kid. He’s always the first one in the gym, he’s always there to pick somebody up when they need help and Aiden is a quiet leader, which is what teams need.”

Otherwise the Cardinals will return most of their roster next year including four starters from Thursday night as Thorp aims to move up the Western Cloverbelt and sectional ladder. Horn is hopeful his team can attack the offseason with work in the weight room and gym to build upon how this season finished.

“This should give them a taste of what they can become," Horn said.

Mittermeyer led all scorers with 21 points and Huss added 15 as the Macks are in the sectional finals for the eighth time in nine years after missing out a season ago.

McDonell faces the top seed from the upper half of the sectional with Solon Springs after the Eagles beat Hurley 48-33 in the other sectional semifinal. Solon Springs (26-1) won the Indianhead Conference championship during the regular season and was ranked third in the final Associated Press and fourth in the final WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll of the regular season. The Eagles provide a tall challenge for the Macks with a young and talented team led by 6-foot-5 junior Isaiah Kastern.

“They’ve been playing really well all year," Schilling said of Solon Springs. "It’s a team we haven’t really seen in person or played against so it’ll be a little different going from a team you play three times to a team you haven’t really seen. I think our guys are ready but we’ve got to keep playing good defense, holding to one shot and playing as a group on offense has been really big.”

The game is set for 7 p.m. in Amery with the winner advancing to next week's state tournament in Madison.

