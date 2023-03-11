AMERY — The McDonell boys basketball team was down.

But as the Macks have shown this season, they are never out.

McDonell rallied from a 13-point deficit to force overtime before outlasting Solon Springs 58-56 on Saturday evening to win a Division 5 sectional championship and advance to next week's state tournament in Madison.

Aidan Misfeldt scored six of his team-high 24 points in overtime with 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to help the Macks grab the lead. Canan Huss added one bonus free throw late but the Eagles still had a few chances to tie or win the game in the final 10 seconds but couldn't get a pair of shots to fall including at the buzzer.

"Our seniors just stepped up and quite honestly did everything they needed to to pull out a win," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "We had a lot of guys make plays and maybe even take on roles they haven't had in other games this year."

Struggles from the free throw line late gave the Eagles life as McDonell was just 1-for-6 in bonus opportunities in the final minute. But offensive rebounds from Keagan Galvez and Huss on misses extended the time at the Macks end of the floor.

Galvez tied the game at 51 with a basket late before the Eagles held for the final shot, a 3-pointer that didn't go down.

South Shore led 34-29 before extending the advantage to 13 points in the second half prior to the Macks rally.

"You could just see that they wanted to do everything to try to pull out a win," Schilling said.

Saturday's comeback win wasn't the first time this year the Macks overcame a double digit deficit against a strong foe. McDonell overcame a 16-point hole against Fall Creek in a 68-66 win on Feb. 14. Huss was the hero that day with a team-high 33 points including the go-ahead basket in the closing seconds as the team clinched a share of the Western Cloverbelt title before winning outright later. McDonell trailed Fall Creek by 18 in their first meeting on Jan. 12, a game the Macks had a chance to tie late before falling 80-76.

McDonell was ranked number one in the final Division 5 Associated Press and WisSports.net state coaches polls of the regular season while the Eagles were third and fourth, respectively.

Misfeldt was the senior hero on Saturday night with a career-high scoring performance including the two crucial 3-pointers in overtime.

"He hit some really big shots and other good hustle plays too where he'd get steals and get back on defense," Schilling said of Misfeldt.

Huss added 11 points in the victory as the Macks join Wausau Newman, Royall and Fall River in the Division 5 state tournament field. Pairings for Friday morning's two state semifinals will be revealed on Sunday.

Schilling also credited his team's fans for making the trip in snowy conditions, many making the four-hour drive to Amery from Green Bay after watching the McDonell girls basketball team win a Division 5 state title.

It will mark McDonell's seventh trip to the WIAA state tournament in program history. Most recently the Macks were Division 5 runner-up in 2021 and also have a runner-up in 2018 to go with a state title in 2016.

"These kids really worked hard for it," Schilling said of returning to state. "I think they really deserve to go down and experience that. It's obviously a very cool thing to be a part of. You could tell how bad they wanted to get there. Just to see them pull out a win to get there is really awesome."

