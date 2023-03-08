The Western Cloverbelt Conference has the reputation as a strong league in boys basketball.

Three of the league’s eight squads will be in action in Thursday’s sectional semifinals, including two matching up in Division 5 as top-ranked McDonell faces Thorp at Chi-Hi.

The Macks and Cardinals will square off while Fall Creek faces Whitehall in a Division 4 semi in Osseo. The Western Cloverbelt is no stranger to success in the playoffs as six of the league’s eight current teams have advanced to sectionals since 2017 and four have qualified for the state tournament since 2014 with both the Macks and Cardinals bringing home titles.

According to WisSports.net’s Mark Miller, the Western Cloverbelt is one of nine conferences in the state with at least three teams remaining and the only one featuring multiple Division 5 programs.

But what has it been about the league that helps prepare teams come tourney time? The answer isn’t simple, and that’s probably what helps the league thrive.

“Every team is really good from top to bottom. There’s no real days off in the conference,” Thorp coach Scott Horn said of the Western Cloverbelt. “You have to prepare your tail off every day just to be competitive in the conference. It teaches the guys that you have to prepare, every day you have to come to the gym and prepare for anybody and you’re mentally focused, physically focused, you’re just ready for whatever the tournament throws at you.”

The talent is there across the board, but McDonell coach Adam Schilling said the depth of coaching also helps teams see a variety of things ahead of the postseason.

“I think a lot of the coaches in our conference do a really good job with scouting and preparing their teams,” Schilling said. “There’s a lot of teams that are traditionally really well coached, especially on the defensive end they’re pretty good at taking away the other team’s strengths.”

Longtime Fall Creek coach and 2017 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Rick Storlie remains the longest tenured leader in the league.

The league has seen turnover in its coaching ranks in more recent years as longer tenured coaches like Archie Sherbinow, Rich Sonnentag, Bill Uelman and Tom Hause have moved on, but the league’s high level of play has maintained, including as Schilling and Horn have taken over for Sherbinow and Sonnentag, respectively.

This year’s strength of the league shows in not only its top two teams advancing to sectionals, but also one of the squads that tied for fifth in the final standings. McDonell (26-1) won its first outright Western Cloverbelt title since 2017, using a late-season 68-66 win over Fall Creek on Feb. 14 to springboard toward the title. A senior-led team has returned to sectionals after missing out with a regional final loss a season ago and survived a gritty 47-40 victory over Owen-Withee in Saturday night’s regional championship.

Schillling has been pleased with how his team’s defensive intensity and execution has moved up a notch to start the playoffs. The Macks (26-1) have held each of their first three opponents to 41 points or fewer and limited the physical Blackhawks to their lowest point total of the season.

“I think the defensive end again is something we’ve got to keep hammering in,” Schilling said. “I think we’ve done a really good job since the playoffs started turning that switch defensively.”

McDonell won both regular season meetings with the Cardinals, including a hard-fought 65-54 win on Feb. 17 to clinch the outright league title. But that second matchup was much closer than the final score indicates and was close into the final stretch of the game.

Horn said his team’s defending, rebounding and controlling the tempo in the second meeting with McDonell was key in a game that has served as a springboard into his team’s postseason push. Thorp (11-15) ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak in conference play but has excelled in the playoffs, going on the road to beat higher-seeded teams in Eau Claire Immanuel, Prairie Farm and Bruce.

Brady Stewart, Denzel Sutton, Aiden Rosemeyer and Logan Hanson each scored in double figures in Saturday’s 59-38 regional title win at second-seeded Bruce while Rosemeyer scored 20 points one day prior in his team’s 58-51 win at third-seeded Prairie Farm.

“They’re really confident, they’re hitting on all cylinders right now,” Horn said of his team. “Bruce was a really good team, and we had them frustrated from the tip. They’re confident, they’re having fun, they have a little bit of swagger in them, which is nice to see, and practices are fun.”

Thursday’s winner will face either Solon Springs (25-1) or Hurley (22-5) in Saturday’s sectional championship game.

IN PHOTOS: Northwest Tipoff Classic hosted by UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22