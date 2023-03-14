A sudden ending to last year served as the catalyst for what has become a state season for the McDonell boys basketball team.

An offseason of work led by Aidan Misfeldt, Eddie Mittermeyer, Brady Rubenzer, Carter Stelter, Keagan Galvez, Canan Huss and Asher Rozowski has returned the Macks to the Division 5 state tournament — the exact place the seniors wanted to end their prep careers after their junior year’s push was stopped in the regional finals.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Huss said. “I know our whole team, we weren’t happy with the way things ended last season. We’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason and in practice working our tails off, and it’s really translated and we’re excited to have this opportunity to go play in front a bunch of people at the Kohl Center.”

One year ago, the Macks appear poised for another playoff push after knocking off top-seeded Clear Lake 43-39 in the regional semifinals. But the season ended one day later as the Macks couldn’t hold onto a halftime lead in a 45-34 regional final loss at Athens. The team sat in the locker room after the season came to an end, motivated to not let their senior seasons end the same way.

Huss and Mittermeyer have led the way in scoring this season, each averaging more than 20 points per game. Huss scored 33 points, including a late-second basket in McDonell’s 68-66 come-from-behind win over Fall Creek on Feb. 14, a big step in the program winning its first outright Western Cloverbelt title since 2017. Mittermeyer leads the state in 3-pointers (121) according to WisSports.net and set a new program record with 52 points against Chequamegon on Dec. 29.

Misfeldt saved his best effort of his career for the most important time, scoring a career-high 24 points, including two key 3-pointers in overtime, during Saturday’s 58-56 come-from-behind sectional title win over Solon Springs and is third on the team in scoring at 9.7 points per game.

Galvez is fourth on the team in scoring (6.6) and provides length and athleticism at 6-foot-5 and had a key basket and offensive rebound late in regulation on Saturday.

Stelter, Rozowski and Rubenzer have provided additional depth and length for a Macks team not afraid to go deep into the bench for minutes on the way to the program’s seventh trip to state.

Friday’s semifinal game will be McDonell’s first state game in the Kohl Center since 2019 when the Macks fell to top-ranked Sheboygan Area Lutheran 74-61 in the semifinals. McDonell was on the verge of advancing to state in 2020, qualified for a sectional final showdown with Luck before the rest of the season was canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Macks advanced to state in 2021, but the Division 5 tournament was held in La Crosse as the five divisions were spread across two sites over three days with the pandemic still in high gear.

“It’s definitely very surreal,” Galvez said. “Just knowing that I’m going to end my basketball career, because I’m not playing in college, but I’m going to end my basketball career on that cool floor in front of all the fans. It’s something cool. Not many people can do it.”

Tough act to follow

The Macks will aim for a successful weekend after the girls basketball team won the program’s first Division 5 state championship last weekend in Green Bay.

Many McDonell fans spent the end of last week driving back and forth across the state between Thursday’s boys basketball sectional semifinal against Thorp at Chi-Hi, Friday and Saturday’s girls basketball games in Green Bay and Saturday night’s boys sectional championship four hours west of Green Bay in Amery.

“I think everybody here at McDonell is pretty competitive,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “You’ve got the girls here giving the boys a hard time about how they made it to state, and they didn’t want to be left out of that. Now the girls obviously won state, so our guys have that next challenge ahead of them.”

The boys would need to wins this weekend to match what the girls were able to accomplish.

“It’d be cool to stack wins for the boys and the girls, and that’d just be awesome,” Huss said.

“I’d say there’s a little competition there,” Mittermeyer added with a smile.

“Absolutely,” Huss said.

Tourney preview

An unheralded nonconference game in late January proved to be a future battle of state qualifiers when McDonell beat Whitehall 73-63.

Mittermeyer had a big night in the win with 33 points, including a 7-for-11 effort from 3-point range, while Misfeldt added 14 points and six rebounds. Devon McCune scored 21 points for the Norse, who are off to state for the first time since 1986 as one of the final four remaining Division 4 teams.

Whitehall (22-6) beat Cameron 66-62 in Saturday’s sectional finals after knocking off Fall Creek 59-54 in last Thursday’s semis. The Norse are 12-2 since the loss to the Macks and avenged a 72-55 loss to Fall Creek on Feb. 6 on the way to state for the first time since the program was the Class C runner-up in 1986 after a 67-62 loss to Oostburg in the title game. The Norse are a No. 3 seed and meet No. 2 Onalaska Luther (26-2) in the final game of the night on Thursday after the other semifinal between No. 1 Saint Mary Catholic and No. 4 Kenosha St. Joseph’s.

