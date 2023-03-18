MADISON — Three-point shot success and struggles told much of the story Saturday as the Wausau Newman boys basketball team bested McDonell 66-52 for a Division 5 state championship at the Kohl Center.

The Fighting Cardinals finished 10-for-22 from 3-point range while the Macks shot 7-for-28 for the game. It was the 3-point shot that helped the Fighting Cardinals jump out to a 36-22 halftime lead as Wausau Newman was 6-for-12 from beyond the arc as Conner Krach and Mason Prey each hit two to go with single makes by Jackson Pfender and Isaac Seidel.

Krach finished with three threes with a team-high 21 points and Seidel had three too.

“I’m not necessarily known for shooting the three ball but today happened to be my day and it’s a great feeling because if it’s going in, it’s going in," Krach said.

The three ball helped McDonell get back into the game as senior Huss knocked down a pair in closing the gap in the first part of the second half. Eddie Mittermeyer drilled a three while being fouled and later completed the four-point play to get the Macks as close as they would come — trailing 46-44 with 8:13 left in the game.

Huss shot 3-for-7 from long range as a part of his 28-point, 11-rebound effort in his final game.

“We always try to ride the hot hand throughout the season. We’ve had different guys taking turns as far as getting going offensively," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of Huss. "I think all the teammates did a good job recognizing he had things going offensively. I think that’s just a reflection of what we’ve done the majority of the season. We talk a lot about being good teammates to your teammates all season and I think that’s something that really paid off this year.”

Wausau Newman tied a Division 5 state record for most 3-pointers made in a game, matching Racine Lutheran's 10 3-pointers from the 2012 state championship game — a game most remembered for Sam Dekker's late-game heroics as he led Sheboygan Area Lutheran back from a 60-51 deficit in the final two minutes to score a 67-66 victory for the title.

McDonell set a Division 5 state record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game, breaking the previous record of 23 held by three teams including McDonell from its 2018 state title loss to Bangor.

The UW-Superior signee Mittermeyer set a new Division 5 state record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 16 as he beat the previous mark of 11 shared by Dekker and McDonell's Ben Retzlaff from the Macks' 2016 state championship victory over Catholic Central. Mittermeyer entered the state tournament leading Wisconsin in made 3-pointers (121), according to WisSports.net.

Stepp sings

A familiar voice greeted McDonell fans prior to the start of Saturday's game as teacher Kari Stepp sang the national anthem.

It marked the second weekend in a row Stepp sang before McDonell basketball teams playing at state, she performed the anthem during last weekend's state girls basketball tournament prior to the girls basketball team's victories.

Another title

Saturday's state title was the first for the Wausau Newman program.

But for many players on the team it wasn't the first title of the year as several were a part of last fall's 8-man football championship squad.

Wausau Newman started the playoffs with a 69-13 victory over McDonell on the way to beating Belmont 54-0 for the title.

