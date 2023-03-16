The McDonell boys basketball team’s defense has been at its best when needed most.

The Macks ability to defend is a big reason the team is heading back to the Division 5 state tournament in Madison as McDonell prepares to meet Fall River in Friday morning’s state semifinal.

Defensively the Macks have been stingy throughout the postseason, allowing an average of 36.4 opposing points per game during its five playoff games compared to a 54.1 average in the regular season.

That improved execution has been a necessity as the Macks have faced a pair of larger, physical teams with Owen-Withee and Solon Springs on the way to state.

“Our defensive rebounding really improved,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “That’s something we really worked on coming into the playoffs. We knew we had some big teams we’d be matching up with. Rebounding is a big part of it the defense, I think we’ve done a good job with that. Playing defense without rebounding is the other thing we’ve been trying to work on. We’ve had some foul troubles sometimes this year. We want to make sure in big games all our guys are available as much as we needed them.”

McDonell held its own on the boards against a physical and methodical Owen-Withee squad in a 47-40 regional final win on March 4 and came up with key boards on the offensive end late in Saturday’s 58-56 sectional championship over Solon Springs.

This year’s McDonell team doesn’t have the same amount of size as many state-bound Mack teams from years past, so a commitment to proper positioning has been more important than ever.

“We’ve played a lot of big teams so I think taking that step to box out and securing every rebound, those little things I think that’s what’s makes a difference,” McDonell senior Aidan Misfeldt said.

McDonell has played more man-to-man defense than in years past as Schilling looks to utilize a deep, senior-led roster.

“I think we have a little more depth. Early in the year we were playing 10 guys typically and if somebody got in foul trouble we had somebody else to put in there,” Schilling said. “It’s a matter of matchups (and) who we’re playing against (but) typically these guys have been good at the man defense and that’s usually your first preference.”

McDonell was ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and WisSports.net coaches polls in Division 5 for much of the year, using the heartbreak of last season ending in the regional finals to fuel an offseason of work and growth.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” McDonell senior Canan Huss said of getting to state. “I know our whole team we weren’t happy with the way things ended last season. We’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason and in practice working our tails off and it’s really translated and we’re excited to have this opportunity to go play in front a bunch of people at the Kohl Center.”

That work and growth can be seen on both ends of the floor. Huss entered sectionals averaging nearly a double-double per game with 21.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest while Mittermeyer leads the state in made 3-pointers according to WisSports.net (121) while shooting a strong percentage from deep. Mittermeyer was held to a season-low five points in Saturday’s win but Schilling lauded the UW-Superior signee’s effort on the defensive end against a talented Eagles offense.

McDonell’s improved defense will be tested Friday morning with the Trailways West Conference champion Pirates. Fall River (26-3) is back at state for the first time since 2000 for 37th-year coach Arnie Oelke after coming from behind to beat Heritage Christian in overtime 82-75 on Saturday.

Both the Macks and Pirates like to get out and play an up-tempo brand of basketball and have the scoring components to pile up points quickly. Senior guard Cullen Rauls set a new program record for most points in a single season (523, 18 points per game) as the 6-footer earned unanimous Trailways West Conference Player of the Year honors. Colin Vieth reached the 1,000-point mark for his career this season as the 6-foot-4 senior is second on the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game while pulling down more than eight rebounds per contest.

Juniors Ceegan Rauls (10.9 PPG) and Shavlik Schultz (10 PPG) are also scoring threats for a Pirates team on an eight-game winning streak. Top-seeded Wausau Newman also features an up-tempo offense that like the Macks and Pirates can score quickly.

“I think it’s going to be some interesting games,” Oelke said during Sunday’s statewide media conference. “Obviously it all starts with our guard play. I challenge our guards with anybody out there. We’ve got quickness, they got the ability to attack the rim.”

Those same strengths can also describe the Macks, meaning Friday morning’s semifinal could be a track meet on the Kohl Center hardwood.

“They’re pretty similar to us,” Schilling said of Fall River. “They score some points, they’ve got a couple really good scorers, they’ve got some good depth. My assistants said they’re probably the most similar to us of any team we’ve seen this year.”

Friday’s winner will meet either Wausau Newman or Royall on Saturday for a state championship.

Last season ended in heartbreak for the Macks. It helped spark an offseason of commitment that has ultimately fueled a return to Madison.

“The bottom line is they’ve got to put in the work and they did that,” Schilling said of McDonell. “Put a lot of hours in the gym and the weight room. It’s just really good to see that pay off for them.”