Prep Boys Basketball: Flambeau pulls away from Lake Holcombe late in second half

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team gave Flambeau plenty to handle for the first 26 minutes of Friday's East Lakeland matchup before the Falcons pulled away to a 59-38 victory.

Harley Schroeder led the Chieftains (5-10, 4-6) with 11 points as Lake Holcombe trailed 34-32 with eight minutes and 32 seconds remaining after a bucket from Trent Nitek. But from there the Falcons (8-9, 6-5) took control with 25 of the game's final 31 points to secure the win.

“We’re young and we’re going to keep getting better," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said. "We’re going to have our ups and we’re going to have our downs.”

Lake Holcombe led briefly in the beginning of the game, but didn't allow their foe to pull away early as Flambeau did in its first matchup of the season when the Falcons led 42-28 at halftime. Defense was the name of the game in the opening half as the Falcons carried a 16-11 lead into the locker room before the scoring picked up after halftime.

Flambeau made seven 3-pointers in the game — including four from junior Giles Groothousen as he finished with a game-high 27 points to go with a 9-for-10 effort from the free throw line. A triple from Isaac Kopacz extended the Flambeau lead to 24-15 early after halftime before the Chieftains chipped into the deficit.

But following Nitek's bucket the Falcons responded with a 3-pointer by Dominic Kopacz before the freshman added another bucket soon after to help his team pull away. Groothousen had 23 of his points in the second half including 15 in the final five minutes.

Ryley Craker scored nine points for the Chieftains and scored 34 in the first matchup of the season with the Falcons on Dec. 13.

Lake Holcombe has won three of its last six games since starting the season 2-7. Webster credits the improvement to a young Chieftains team with just two seniors gaining experience and learning how to play together. The Chieftains earned an 83-63 win over Winter on Tuesday, a game Lake Holcombe trailed at halftime 45-38.

“You can’t teach experience, you can’t coach experience," Webster said. "So I’m just hoping for more consistency. Tuesday night we played an awesome game against Winter and I’m like we’ve turned the corner, we’re ready to go and tonight we’re back again.”

Lake Holcombe plays at Birchwood on Tuesday before playing on the road against East Lakeland co-leader Bruce next Friday.