Prep Boys Basketball: Focus on spreading the wealth offensively paying off for unbeaten McDonell

The roster for the McDonell boys basketball team is essentially the same from a season ago.

But the main thing that is different is also the aspect that has helped the Macks return to their winning ways.

McDonell improved to 8-0 on the young season on Monday by routing Flambeau 74-40 in a nonconference matchup at McDonell.

Canan Huss and Eddie Mittermeyer had 21 points apiece for the Macks (8-0) and Aidan Misfeldt added 11 points as McDonell led 23-2 just past 10 minutes into the contest. The Macks are already within striking distance of last season's victory total of 13 and the team was ranked second in the most recent WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll.

Last year's roster graduated just one senior but there has been a marked difference between how the two teams have played.

“We’ve been really stressing sharing the ball on offense, trying to get a couple guys scoring in double figures each game," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "We’ve been doing a pretty good job with that, working our way inside out on offense.”

The commitment to a more balanced offense started in the offseason when the team worked out together after the 2021-22 season ended with a loss in the regional finals — the first time since 2014 the Macks did not reach at least the sectional championship game.

“I think over the summer we really took the time to work together, come together as a group compared to last year," Misfeldt said. "Because last year was our first year with every guy and really over the summer in the offseason and fall we’ve really pulled things together.”

“We’re building a lot of chemistry right now," Mittermeyer added.

McDonell made 11 3-pointers in Monday's victory, led by five from Mittermeyer. It was the sixth time in eight games the Macks have made at least nine triples in a game.

“At this point it’s just trying to find the open guy,” Mittermeyer said, “whoever’s feeling it, you’ve just got to give them the ball.”

After building a 26-3 lead following a three from Misfeldt, the Macks went cold from the field and didn't make another shot for more than four-and-a-half minutes.

“The first half we had a run where we didn’t really hit a shot for a while then I felt we did a good job getting the ball inside for a stretch," Schilling siad. "It’s just understanding you want to take those shots but if they’re not falling you’ve got to be able get to the rim and the free throw line.”

The trio of Huss, Mittermeyer and Misfeldt are each averaging double digits in scoring but the team's offensive efforts have gone deeper than that. Seniors Keagan Galvez and Asher Rozowski have scored in double figures and senior Carter Stelter scored a season-high seven points in Monday's victory.

Offensively the Macks have averaged more than 71 points per game so far — an improvement on last year's average of 56 points per contest. But while the offense has come out of the gates firing, Schilling said his team needs to continue to hone its defensive game and focus on being more consistent and limiting open catch-and-shoot chances for opponents and not get complacent with its early success.

Giles Groothousen scored 17 points and Eli Hruby added 11 for Flambeau (3-3).

Monday was the first home game of the season for the Macks after playing their first seven away from home. McDonell earned wins over Wausau East, Wabeno/Laona, Spring Valley, state-ranked Marshfield Columbus and Colfax in nonconference action before beating Eau Claire Regis and Osseo-Fairchild to start Western Cloverbelt play last week. The Macks play 10 of their next 15 games at home.

“It was nice to play a home game," Schilling said. "We know in January and February that’s going to help us being home quite a bit. We’ve got win our games on our home court and hopefully we can do that going forward.”

McDonell, Bloomer and Fall Creek are the only three teams in the Western Cloverbelt to win their first two league games and the Macks hit the road to face Bloomer on Thursday. Next week the Macks host two games at a four-team holiday tournament on Dec. 28 and 29 before starting the new year at Cadott on Jan. 3.

“We’re just trying to gel," Mittermeyer said. "We’ve got to know where everyone is at all times on the court.”

