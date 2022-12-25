Prep Boys Basketball: How Cornell's Bowe didn't let a childhood accident keep him from his love for basketball

CORNELL — A blink of an eye changed Dylan Bowe’s life forever.

But Bowe has not allowed that one moment to define his life.

At the age of seven, Bowe was struck and drug by a motorist while standing off the side of a road. The accident left a hole in Bowe’s left ankle that has required 10 surgeries and countless rehabilitation sessions since. But all that has not kept the Cornell senior from his passion — basketball.

Bowe has become one of the top players in the East Lakeland Conference and a standout three-sport athlete in Cornell. The 5-foot-10 guard enters this week averaging 19.3 points per game for the Chiefs.

But to know Bowe’s story, you must go back a decade to the day of the accident. Bowe was riding his bike along a road and pulled over on the shoulder where he was accidentally struck and drug by a motorist. Since then Bowe has undergone nearly a dozen surgeries and has to work though rehab sessions and skin grafts.

“Everything that happened changed my life forever,” Bowe said.

But Bowe’s love for basketball has remained as strong as ever. As a younger he played on his older brother Austin’s middle school team since the team didn’t have enough players. Dylan called Austin his role model and learned quickly what it would take to be a good player.

“I learned I can’t take anything for granted,” Dylan said of playing against older players. “I’ve got to work harder and harder each day to become as good as them or better than them.”

Bowe’s middle school seasons were often interrupted by surgeries, but those setbacks just pushed him harder to recover and continue practicing to become better as an overall athlete. Dylan is a four-year varsity player, averaging more than four points per game as a freshman before boosting that total to 11.5 points per game as a sophomore.

Steve Parker took over as head coach for Cornell at the start of last season and quickly saw the talent and determination Bowe had. As a junior, Bowe had a breakthrough season in averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in earning All-East Lakeland Conference and All-Chippewa County first team honors.

“He handles the ball well and he’s strong and quick,” New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of Bowe. “You have to respect his shot and he can get to the basket. He does a lot of good things. He’s a good player.”

Last spring Bowe advanced to Division 3 track and field sectionals as a part of Cornell/Lake Holcombe’s 1,600-meter relay and individually in the pole vault. In the fall Bowe led Chippewa County with 1,197 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in earning first team All-Central Wisconsin West Conference and All-Chippewa County accolades.

But Bowe’s first love in sports has always been basketball.

“I like to be able to work with my team and I obviously just like scoring and being out there with my teammates is just the most unbelievable thing,’ Bowe said of basketball. “I’m a senior and I’ve been some of these guys for a long time. Just to see work together and come together as a whole really makes everything better.”

Bowe is starting his senior season strong as he has scored at least 12 points in all eight of his team’s games including a 31-point effort in a 52-40 victory over Birchwood on Dec. 6.

Cornell is 3-5 on the young season and has run into some tough luck in recent East Lakeland matchups, losing to Bruce, Clayton and New Auburn by a combined 10 points. But those early setbacks haven’t clouded the expectations both Bowe and Parker have for a Chiefs team that brought back plenty of experience and young talent for this season.

“We have a lot more to accomplish overall and as we settle in over the season and our record will definitely improve and the team in general,” Bowe said.

“It’ll come and honestly we’re like five possessions away from being undefeated in conference,” Parker said. “So we’re competitive, we knew we would be. We’ll keep improving as a team.”

Doctors have told Bowe he has the ankle of an 80-year old man with scar tissue and poor circulation in the foot. But that won’t keep him from the court and reminds him to live each day to the fullest.

“I just look at it as I’m lucky to be here and I take every day 110 percent because you never know in life, something terrible could happen,” Bowe said. “It could just end right there.”

