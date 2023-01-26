Prep Boys Basketball: Hudson holds off Chi-Hi rally in Big Rivers battle

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team rallied for a 12-point deficit in the second half to lead before ultimately just missing on forcing overtime in a 55-52 defeat to Hudson on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi.

Mason Monraski scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the final 18 minutes for the Cardinals (6-8, 4-4). Hudson had six of the final nine points of the game from the free throw line but two misses with 10.6 seconds left kept the door open. Kansas Smith launched a potential game-tying 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds that was on line but long to help the Raiders (11-4, 7-1) survive.

“I thought we responded really well," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of the surge in the second half. "We played some really good basketball. Defensively we were getting stops, they were going one and done defensively (and) we were coming down and getting some nice looks on the offensive end out of our action.”

The month of January has not been kind to the Cardinals. After opening with a 52-44 win over Menomonie on Jan. 3, the Cardinals have lost their last six games. Three of those six games have been by seven points or fewer but Proue said in recent games he's seen signs of his team snapping out of its funk.

“The good stretches that we had were really good," Proue said. "This is a really great group of guys and they believe in themselves, they believe in their teammates. Now there’s visual evidence if we play the way we want to play we’re right up there with anybody else.”

The senior Monarski spearheaded the rally after a quiet first half. Monarski's two free throws with six minutes and five seconds remaining gave their Cardinals their first lead of the half at 44-43 and capped a 12-0 run. Monarski added a bucket later to give the team a 46-45 lead and a 3-pointer with 3:08 left tied the score at 49. Monarski hit the 1,000-point mark for his career in Tuesday's 80-68 loss to Marshfield.

“He’s one of those special players," Proue said of Monarski. "One of six guys in our school history that have eclipsed a 1,000 points for a career and his work ethic that he has is unmatched. It’s Joe Reuter, it’s Aaron Knez, it’s Tyson Kalien like and those are really special players and he’s right there with those guys and the things he does.”

With tonight's effort, Monarski (1,030) passes Dick Muenich (1,027) for fifth place on the all-time scoring list and now trails Kalien (1,621), Reuter (1,220), Knez (1,186) and Ed Willkie (1,077) in school history.

Monarski scored seven of the 12 points on the push as Smith had a bucket and Carson Wedemeyer drilled a 3-pointer to bring the deficit to 43-42 with 6:35 remaining and forced a Hudson timeout.

“Carson coming in gave us a nice lift," Proue said of Wedemeyer. "Jackson Tomczak got into some foul trouble and Carson jumped right in and we talked about it early in the year, we have depth on our team and it’s that next man up and I thought Carson did a really nice job. I thought Zeke (Johnson) came in and gave us some spunk and some energy and G(ubgnit) Mason coming there doing some good things defending and rebounding was big for us off the bench.”

Smith scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds, Christian Crumbaker had six points and three assists and Easton Bobb had five points including a 3-pointer with 22.6 seconds to go to bring the Cardinals within one at 53-52.

Ben Berkhoff had 14 points to lead the Raiders, who were ranked 10th in the most recent Associated Press Division 1 state poll. The victory vaults Hudson into a tie with also state-ranked Eau Claire Memorial for first place in the Big Rivers Conference standings.

Thursday's game was a makeup game from a weather postponement earlier in the season. As such, the two teams won't have to wait long to see each other as the Cards and Raiders meet again on Saturday in Hudson.

“It’s definitely unique," Proue said of the scheduling quirk. "But if you’re going to lose in that fashion it’s nice to go do it two days later. We’re excited to go over there and expecting another tough battle just like tonight.”

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi boys basketball goes down to final seconds with Hudson 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23