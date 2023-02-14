Canan Huss' putback basket with 2.2 seconds to go was the difference for the McDonell boys basketball team in a 68-66 win over Fall Creek on Tuesday night at McDonell, clinching a share of the Western Cloverbelt title for the Macks.

Huss had a monster game with 33 points and no points bigger than his final two, coming off a rebound from his own miss down low to help the Macks cap a double-digit comeback to earn a share of the league title.

The Macks (21-1, 12-1) were able to run down the final minute of time in regulation after Miles Flanagan corralled a missed free throw attempt by the Crickets with the score tied at 66. Following a timeout with 22.2 seconds left in regulation, the Macks worked for a 3-point shot from the wing by Eddie Mittermeyer. The senior's shot hit the rim and Huss outmuscled two Fall Creek rebounders for the ball. His first putback attempt hit the rim but on his second try Huss' shot went off the backboard and in to take the lead and send the home fans into a frenzy.

“I got my rebound. The first one didn’t fall but I got my second jump and I got up," Huss said of the shot. "I thought I got hammered but I put the ball in and it fell and we made a good play defensively to end the game and we won.”

Fall Creek and McDonell traded timeouts until the Crickets (18-3, 11-2) had one more chance, a long throw down the court intended for standout junior Bo Vollrath that popped into the air as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

“It’s a game of runs. Basketball is a game of runs," Huss said. "You’ve got to play through adversity. Sometimes things don’t go your way but we were able to play as a team and really compose ourselves and make some plays down the stretch and we got the W.”

McDonell rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit and trailed by 16 with two minutes remaining in the first half. The reigning Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year Vollrath led the Crickets with 27 points including 14 in the first half as Fall Creek had success getting buckets close to the basket.

Two Huss free throws with 2:31 left put the Macks up 66-62 before a basket from Vollrath and another by Leo Hagberg off a forced turnover by the Fall Creek press defense tied the game with 1:46 left. The Crickets missed their final two free throws of the game, a pair of shots at the front end of the bonus the Macks were able to rebound.

“It just came down to that final possession and we kind of thought it would," Fall Creek coach Rick Storlie said. "We got off to a good start and then we missed some key free throws."

The Macks made a run early in the second half, using an 8-0 run with two baskets from Jordan Sikora and a 3-pointer by Huss to get within three at 48-45. Flanagan had a basket and Huss later tied the game at 50 with 11:12 left but the Crickets answered with the next seven points.

“It’s 5-on-5. You can’t do it yourself, you can’t do it with two guys or three guys," Huss said. "You gotta do it with all five and we had some big contributors tonight. Obviously some guys were able to put some buckets in and help us in the clutch for sure.”

Ultimately the Macks evened the game at 60 on a pair of free throws from Mittermeyer as 6-foot-5 senior Isaac Steinke picked up his fifth foul. Both Steinke and McDonell 6-foot-5 senior Keagan Galvez fouled out before the final stretch in the second half, leaving each teams without one of their key bigs.

Fall Creek won the first meeting of the year 80-76 on Jan. 12, a game the Macks trailed by as many as 18 points in before the team had a chance to tie it late. Schilling said he brought at halftime up how the team was able to rally in the first game and the Macks were able to do so again on Tuesday, this time completing the comeback.

Huss eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career in Tuesday's win during a second half when we scored 22 of his points. Mittermeyer hit a pair of 3-pointers, including one on the opening possession of the second half to start the comeback.

“They can score from all over the place and tonight Mittermeyer and Huss were really on fire," Storlie said. "They really stepped their game up to a new level. When we got Steinke in foul trouble that really hurt us and instead of having two twin posts going up there against them we just had one.”

Huss joins Mittermeyer as members of the Macks to reach the 1,000-point club this season.

“He just really tries his heart out," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of Huss. "He maximizes everything he has. He’s not going to jump over everybody. He’s strong and his will is just unmatched. If he wants something he can make it happen.”

Storlie credited Schilling and the Macks for their defense on Vollrath in the second half, making life tougher for the Crickets closer to the basket.

Both teams entered Tuesday's game ranked highly in the Associated Press state rankings with McDonell as the top team in Division 5 and Fall Creek checking in at sixth in Division 4.

Fall Creek won the last two Western Cloverbelt titles outright, including on the final night of the league season last year with a 53-52 double overtime win over Stanley-Boyd. It's the first piece of a Western Cloverbelt title for the Macks since 2017. McDonell can win the outright title with a win Friday at Thorp while a Cardinal win combined with a Fall Creek victory against Cadott would force a split.

“Hats off to the kids. They never quit," Schilling said. "They stuck through there when things got a little tough and to come up with a play like that when a lot of it is all will just speaks a lot of my team.”