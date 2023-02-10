The Chi-Hi boys basketball team's 3-point shooting prowess means the Cardinals can pile up points quickly.

Friday night was an example as six threes in less than five minutes sparked the the Cards to a 72-65 victory over Menomonie at Chi-Hi. Easton Bobb and Mason Monarski teamed up for the six triples to turn what was a 51-46 Mustang lead with six minutes to go into a 68-59 Cardinal advantage with 1:15 remaining.

Bobb and others saw more playing time down the stretch after senior Christian Crumbaker left the game due to injury and the junior lefty made the most of it with four 3-pointers including the first of the go-ahead push.

“Christian Crumbaker goes down and we have depth and we’ve said it all the long, Easton’s a guy that brings it every single day in practice," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "He defends, he makes open shots for us and once that confidence goes for him we know he can shoot the ball. It was great to see those shots go in and great to see him have the confidence to take those shots in that moment.”

Bobb had another three before Monarski's 3-pointer put the Cards up 57-55 with 3:44 to go. The teams traded points and with the score tied at 59 after a bucket from Menomonie's Charlie Morning, the Mustangs changed to a full court pressure look on defense. The Cards were able to pass through it before the ball found Bobb and he found the bottom of the net from deep to go in front 62-59 with 2:12 to go. Bobb struck again from deep on his team's next possession before Monarski scored the final of his game-high 27 points with a deep ball to put the Cards up by nine at 68-59.

“It was a fun game. It was back and forth a game of runs and they three consecutive threes down the stretch that really hurt us," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "But I’m extremely proud of the way our guys battled. We gave it all we had and they just made some more plays than us at the end.”

Menomonie (8-12, 4-8) started the game sizzling on offense with 17 points in the first eight minutes to grab a 17-4 lead. The Cardinals chipped into the lead throughout the half to send the game into the locker room tied at 26. Menomonie led by as many as six early in the second half after a 3-point play from Morning.

The senior guard Morning scored 26 points while 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Isaac Ellison was tough to handle near the basket with 22 points, including nine during Menomonie's early surge.

“They’re a good team, they run good action and they have a good big. He’s going to be a problem for the BRC for the next couple years, only a sophomore," Proue said of Menomonie and Ellison. "But I thought the guys really locked in. We rotated a bunch of guards on Morning. Morning is a really good guard in this conference and we knew we’d have to slow him down and we knew we’d have to battle against their big. I thought we settled in and we got some key stops down the stretch.”

Monarski added 10 rebounds and three assists to post his third straight double-double for the Cardinals (11-9, 7-5). Jackson Tomczak had 15 points and five rebounds and Kansas Smith was also in double figures with 10 points and a team-best five assists.

The win was Chi-Hi's fifth straight win, a stretch that started with a 63-56 win over Wausau West on Jan. 31 and came on the heels of a 7-game losing streak. The Cardinals play a pair of road games next week, traveling to Altoona on Tuesday before a Big Rivers road test at New Richmond on Thursday.

“Our goal has always been to be playing our best basketball in February around this time," Proue said. "I feel like we’re trending in the right direction and I’m really proud of the way these guys are coming together right now.”