Prep Boys Basketball: Late free throws lift McDonell to overtime win over Bloomer in battle of Western Cloverbelt contenders

BLOOMER — If Saturday was any indication, Western Cloverbelt boys basketball fans are in for a treat during the second half of the regular season.

McDonell made four free throws in the final 38 seconds to help outlast Bloomer 61-57 in a battle of conference title contenders.

Canan Huss had 25 points for the Macks (13-1, 5-1) including two free throws with 37.5 seconds remaining in overtime to put his team up 59-57. Following a Bloomer turnover, the Macks were able to run some clock before Cooper Mittermeyer was sent to the free throw line with 14 seconds left in a bonus situation. The McDonell sophomore missed his first free throw, but as both teams battled for the rebound the ball went out of bounds off a Blackhawk player to keep possession with McDonell. Ultimately Aidan Misfeldt was sent to the free throw line where he hit both free throws to put the game out of reach.

“The kids really stepped up when we needed them to at the end," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "Aidan hit some big free throws that let us finally take a breath. When you play these guys (Bloomer) it’s going to be a tough, physical game and I thought we responded pretty well and played a good game.”

McDonell's Keagan Galvez and Bloomer's Jake Bleskacek traded offensive rebound putbacks with less than two minutes to go in overtime prior to the go-ahead free throws.

The two teams traded runs during regular as McDonell scored the first eight points of the game and led 15-10 with 8:51 left before halftime after a 3-point play from Canan Huss. But Blooemr scored the next eight points and charged into the break with a 26-19 advantage.

The Macks cut into the lead in the second half and grabbed it back on a 3-pointer by Misfeldt with 7:11 left in regulation. The teams traded buckets into the final minutes. Domanyck Schwarzenberger gave Bloomer a 53-51 lead with 44 seconds in regulation after a free throw but Huss tied the game with 15 seconds remaining with a tough basket near the bucket.

Schwarzenberger led all scorers with 26 points and was 10-for-12 from the free throw line.

“He knows the game inside and out," Schilling said of Schwarzenberger. "You can tell he studies, has good feel for the game. He just knows how to score. If he’s not hitting outside shots, he’s getting to the free throw line and basket. Scoring, he just has a knack for. I’m not surprised with the year he’s had.”

Schwarzenberger, senior Evan Rogge and the junior Bleskacek were the most experienced returners for the Blackhawks at the start of the season but Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven is pleased with how his team has matured quickly.

“I like my team," Van Grunsven said. "I like that we’ve developed some toughness throughout the first couple months of the season. If this game is played the first few weeks of the season I don’t know how physically, emotionally tough we were at that point to be able to compete in a game like this. Today we were.

"There were challenges and successes all through the game and I thought our kids really competed and battled and for that reason I’m really happy with them.”

Bleskacek added 14 points including a pair of 3-pointers while Rogge finished with eight points for Bloomer (7-3, 4-2), who dealt Fall Creek its first Western Cloverbelt defeat of the season in overtime 56-54 on Jan. 6. The Blackhawks are now tied with Osseo-Fairchild for third place in the conference standings, one game behind both the Macks and Crickets. The Thunder beat Bloomer 61-45 on Jan. 3.

“We just stayed to things we really are most concerned about with our team – taking care of the basketball, rebounding, making sure you can convert defensively," Van Grunsven said of his team's effort Saturday. "Those were some of the breakdowns we had ultimately that led to the four-point margin of victory for them.”

Misfeldt scored 18 points and Eddie Mittermeyer added 11 as McDonell pulls even with Fall Creek. The Crickets held off the Macks in an 80-76 victory on Thursday in Fall Creek to knock McDonell from the ranks of the unbeaten.

“The Fall Creek game gave us some things we can look at and take positively out of it even though we came away with a loss and I think that paid off today as far as knowing we could come back and playing in a tight game where every possession is big," Schilling said. "I thought we did a good job.”

Tuesday marks the end of the first round of conference games as Bloomer hosts Stanley-Boyd and McDonell welcomes Thorp. The Macks and Blackhawks will tangle again on Jan. 31 at McDonell.