The McDonell boys basketball team will enter the Division 5 postseason as the top-ranked team in the final Associated Press poll of the season.
The Macks (23-1) earned all eight first-place votes in the final Division 5 poll with Central Wisconsin Christian (22-2) second, followed by Solon Springs (22-1), Heritage Christian (22-2) and Fall River (21-3) in the top five.
McDonell is a No. 1 seed in their Division 5 half-sectional and opened the postseason in Tuesday's regional quarterfinal against Gilman. The winner of that game faces either No. 8 Turtle Lake or No. 9 Rib Lake in Friday's semifinals.
De Pere (24-0, Division 1) and Pewaukee (21-3, Division 2) were unanimous top teams in their respective polls. West Salem (23-1) earned five of eight top votes with Racine St. Catherine's (23-1) picking up two in second and Brillion (23-1) earning one in third in Division 3. Onalaska Luther (22-2) earned five Division 4 top votes with Saint Mary Catholic (22-2) picking up one in second and Howards Grove (22-2) garnering two in third.
Eau Claire Memorial (19-5) moved into the Division 1 top 10 in tenth with Hudson receiving votes outside the top 10. Fall Creek (20-4) fell one spot to ninth in Division 4.