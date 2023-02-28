The McDonell boys basketball team will enter the Division 5 postseason as the top-ranked team in the final Associated Press poll of the season.

The Macks (23-1) earned all eight first-place votes in the final Division 5 poll with Central Wisconsin Christian (22-2) second, followed by Solon Springs (22-1), Heritage Christian (22-2) and Fall River (21-3) in the top five.

McDonell is a No. 1 seed in their Division 5 half-sectional and opened the postseason in Tuesday's regional quarterfinal against Gilman. The winner of that game faces either No. 8 Turtle Lake or No. 9 Rib Lake in Friday's semifinals.

De Pere (24-0, Division 1) and Pewaukee (21-3, Division 2) were unanimous top teams in their respective polls. West Salem (23-1) earned five of eight top votes with Racine St. Catherine's (23-1) picking up two in second and Brillion (23-1) earning one in third in Division 3. Onalaska Luther (22-2) earned five Division 4 top votes with Saint Mary Catholic (22-2) picking up one in second and Howards Grove (22-2) garnering two in third.

Eau Claire Memorial (19-5) moved into the Division 1 top 10 in tenth with Hudson receiving votes outside the top 10. Fall Creek (20-4) fell one spot to ninth in Division 4.

Rankings Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters: Division 1 School Record Points Last Week 1. De Pere (8) 24-0 80 1 2. Middleton 23-1 71 2 3. Arrowhead 22-2 65 3 4. Sussex Hamilton 19-5 48 4 5. Homestead 19-5 42 5 6. Waunakee 20-4 41 6 7. Sheboygan North 19-5 21 7 8. Marquette University 18-6 20 9 9. Fond du Lac 18-6 16 10 10. Eau Claire Memorial 19-5 10 NR Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Hamilton 7, Oshkosh North 5, Hudson 5, Madison La Follette 5, Madison Memorial 4. Division 2 School Record Points Last Week 1. Pewaukee (8) 21-3 80 1 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 20-4 68 2 3. Westosha Central 21-2 60 3 4. Nicolet 20-4 50 5 5. La Crosse Central 19-5 43 6 6. Onalaska 18-5 34 7 (tie) Whitnall 20-3 34 4 8. McFarland 21-3 25 8 9. Fox Valley Lutheran 21-3 12 NR 10. Medford Area 20-4 10 NR Others receiving votes: Greenfield 8, Whitefish Bay 6, Burlington 5, Stoughton 2, Wauwatosa West 2, Sauk Prairie 1. Division 3 School Record Points Last Week 1. West Salem (5) 23-1 77 1 2. Racine St. Catherine's (2) 23-1 69 3 3. Brillion (1) 23-1 68 2 4. Osceola 22-1 56 4 5. Appleton Xavier 22-2 50 5 6. Carmen Northwest 19-3 36 6 7. Little Chute 22-2 32 7 8. Northwestern 22-2 19 9 9. Saint Thomas More 20-4 15 8 10. Lakeside Lutheran 21-3 12 NR Others receiving votes: Turner 5, Prescott 1. Division 4 School Record Points Last Week 1. Luther (5) 22-2 77 1 2. Saint Mary Catholic (1) 22-2 69 2 3. Howards Grove (2) 22-2 68 3 4. Saint Mary's Springs 22-2 56 5 5. Unity 21-0 46 6 6. Darlington 21-3 36 4 7. Crivitz 22-1 34 7 8. Auburndale 21-3 17 9 9. Fall Creek 20-4 12 8 10. Deerfield 21-3 11 T10 (tie) Marathon 21-3 11 T10 Others receiving votes: Bangor 2, Cuba City 1. Division 5 School Record Points Last Week 1. McDonell Central (8) 23-1 80 1 2. Central Wisconsin Christian 22-2 64 3 3. Solon Springs 22-1 59 4 4. Heritage Christian 22-2 58 2 5. Fall River 21-3 42 T5 6. Florence 22-1 40 T5 7. Newman Catholic 20-4 37 7 8. Pacelli 21-3 29 8 9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 18-6 8 9 10. Hurley 19-5 7 NR Others receiving votes: Owen-Withee 6, Wayland Academy 6, Potosi 4.

