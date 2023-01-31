Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell holds off Bloomer, remains tied atop Western Cloverbelt with Fall Creek

The McDonell boys basketball team kept pace with Fall Creek atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings on Tuesday by closing out a 52-48 win over Bloomer in a battle of league title contenders at McDonell.

Eddie Mittermeyer led the Macks (18-1, 9-1) with 20 points and was joined in double figures by Canan Huss with 14 points and Aidan Misfeldt scoring 11 points. Domanyck Schwarzenberger had 21 points for the Blackhawks (10-5, 7-3).

The two teams played into overtime during their first meeting of the season, a 61-57 victory for McDonell on Jan. 14. Tuesday's return matchup had all the makings of another game going down to the wire as neither team led by more than six points at any point during the contest.

McDonell put the game away at the free throw line, making 5-of-6 free throws in the final 46.5 seconds. Bloomer kept the pressure on with a bucket and two free throws by Schwarzenberger, but two shots from charity stripe by Huss with 9.2 seconds left gave the Macks the needed breathing room for the team's sixth straight win.

“We weren’t in a very good rhythm on offense for the majority of the game," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "They’re a very good defensive team so it came down to getting some big shots up. We were able to get a couple big shots from Eddie (Mittermeyer) when we needed them down the stretch (and) made some big free throws.”

Mittermeyer scored a quick 11 points in the first seven-plus minutes of the game including three of his four 3-pointers on the night. McDonell led by six with 2:58 left in the first half but Schwarzenberger and Evan Rogge scored the final five points of the frame to send the Macks into half with a 27-26 lead.

McDonell stretched the lead to 43-37 with 7:15 to go on a three by Mittermeyer, but the Blackhawks were able to whittle the deficit down to two on Schwarzenberger's bucket with 57 seconds left. The game was played more at Bloomer's methodical pace as the Blackhawks held the Macks to their lowest scoring output since a 49-38 win over Eau Claire Regis on Dec. 13 and second lowest of the season overall.

“At this point in time of the season we’ve established our ability to play to our pace and credit our kids being disciplined on the offensive and defensive end of the floor," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said.

The slower tempo kept the fast-moving Macks from playing at their speed, but Tuesday's win showed McDonell was capable of playing at a more timid pace.

“I think when you look at how tournament games are played, they’re pretty similar to this where every possession is magnified a little bit," Schilling said. "I think it’s good learning for our guys to understand how important each possession is and limiting some of the mental mistakes and turnovers we’ve had so in those tournament games we really know how to play in close games.”

McDonell was dealt a blow in the second half when senior Keagan Galvez left the game with a lower body injury. Several players saw time before and after Galvez's injury and Schilling said his team's ability to go into its bench is one of the squad's strengths.

“Everybody this whole year, they find a way to make a bucket or get a few rebounds," Schilling said. "They just do a good job contributing. I like our depth and I think it’s something hopefully we can keep using to our advantage.”

Rogge had 13 points and Jake Bleskacek added eight for Bloomer. The Blackhawks exit Tuesday two games behind McDonell and Fall Creek for the top spot in the league standings. Bloomer picked up a 56-54 overtime win over the Crickets on Jan. 6 and overall has been a pleasant surprise this season with a largely new roster being competitive right away. Schwarzenberger entered Tuesday leading Chippewa County in scoring at 23.6 points per game and three of Bloomer's five losses have been by four points with another by seven.

“We’ve lost a handful of games this year and every time we’ve lost we’ve left the locker room thinking it was a winnable game," Van Grunsven said. "On one hand that’s a really good thing that you have a competitive basketball team. But the same token I think there’s more out there for us as a team to accomplish. We’ll see what this last month brings.”

Bloomer hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Friday before facing Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Feb. 6) and Fall Creek (Feb. 9) next week.

The Macks were ranked number one in both the latest Associated Press and WisSports.net Division 5 state polls. McDonell has nothing but Western Cloverbelt games the rest of the way until the Cloverbelt Crossover in late February. The Macks play at Cadott on Friday before a trip to Stanley-Boyd on Feb. 9. The second meeting with Fall Creek is set for Feb. 14 at McDonell.