Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell's Mittermeyer scores school-record 52 points as Macks rout Chequamegon at Denny Laramy Holiday Classic

Thursday was a day to remember for McDonell guard Eddie Mittermeyer as the senior scored 52 points to lead the boys basketball team in a 93-50 win over Chequamegon at the Denny Laramy Holiday Classic.

Mittermeyer hit 13 3-pointers and was also 7-for-8 from the free throw line for the Macks (10-0). The senior 29 points in the first half including six of his triples before adding the other 24 points after the break. The first four baskets of the game for Mittermeyer came from beyond the arc in helping the Macks jump out to a 51-23 lead at halftime. Overall Mittermeyer was 13-for-21 from 3-point range for the game to set a school record for both points and threes made.

Chequamegon came out in a triangle-and-2 defense focused on McDonell's two leading scorers Canan Huss and Mittermeyer. But even with that extra attention, Mittermeyer still found open looks.

“Guys really found him," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "Every time he shoots it looks like it’s going in anyways.”

Mittermeyer's first basket of the game came with 15:17 left in the first half when he took an inbounds pass from Huss for a three to push an early Mack lead to 8-0. His second 3-pointer came at 13:50 in the corner from a pass by Jordan Sikora to extend the McDonell lead to 11-2.

“We had a lot of guys setting really good screens and once Eddie got hot, everybody made a point to try to find him," Schilling said. "It was a group effort.”

Schilling mentioned the bench started to buzz later in the first half when Mittermeyer had made the sixth of his 3-pointers for the game and the senior continued the scoring onslaught in the second half.

Mittermeyer entered Thursday second on the team in scoring at more than 19.2 points per game. His previous high mark for the season was a 26-point effort in an 83-65 victory over Colfax at the Northwest Tipoff Classic in Menomonie on Dec. 10. The senior also entered Thursday leading Chippewa County in 3-pointers made with 35 and increased his lead with a strong effort from distance.

Huss added 15 of his 22 points in the first half and Keagan Galvez scored nine points in the victory. As a team the Macks made 17 3-pointers with Huss adding four.

McDonell was the top-ranked team in Division 5 in the most recent WisSports.net state coaches poll before Christmas. The state scoring record for a single game is 76 points for Menasha St. Mary's Ron Dibelius in 1956, according to WisSports.net.

Isaiah Deitz had 16 points for Chequamegon (4-6).

Thursday was the final day of the first annual Denny Laramy Holiday Classic at McDonell, a tournament named in honor of the late former coach and supporter of McDonell athletics. Two days worth of boys and girls basketball games filled the McDonell High School gym, but it was the final game that made for a true moment those in attendance won't soon forget.

“We talked to a lot of the kids about how much Denny meant to everybody," Schilling said. "It was just kind of a weird feeling in the gym tonight, like he was watching and I think it was pretty cool.”

IN PHOTOS: McDonell boys basketball stays unbeaten with win over Flambeau 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22