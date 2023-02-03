NEW AUBURN — Friday's East Lakeland boys basketball battle between New Auburn and Cornell followed one of two paths for most of the night.

When the Trojans were scoring points, they were leaning on their post players for shots close to the basket. And when the Chiefs were making their run, points came from sharpshooting on the perimeter.

Ultimately it was the combination of Justin Melland and Andrew Gotham taking care of business around the bucket as the two sophomores combined for 46 points as New Auburn earned a 64-55 win.

Melland led all scorers with 24 points with Gotham close behind with 22. The sophomores made all 22 of their shots from the field inside the 3-point arc. Cornell didn't allow the Trojan duo to take over the game in their first meeting — a 58-52 New Auburn win on Dec. 20. But in Friday's matchup those two sophomores and plenty of strong passes were too much to handle.

“We did a better job defending the perimeter," Cornell coach Steven Parker said compared to the first meeting. "In the second half they just had a lot of nice high-low passes that just was tough to defend.”

New Auburn (6-9, 5-8) trailed 34-23 heading into halftime before scoring the first 14 points of the second half in less than four minutes. Melland and Gotham scored nine of those points while Chris Elmhorst hit a 3-pointer and Brayden Lotts scored the scoring with a bucket on the team's first possession. With no school on Friday, New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said his team came out a bit disjointed without its usual routine. The team chatted at halftime about the importance of going back to the post game on offense and found more success with it in the second half.

Cornell (4-15, 1-11) earned the double-digit lead at the break by getting hot from long range in the later portion of the first half. Cornell made seven 3-pointers for the game with six coming in the final seven minutes where the Chiefs turned a 19-13 deficit into a 34-23 advantage. Parker Modl made five of those 3-pointers as the sophomore finished with a team-high 17 points. Dylan Bowe and Bentley Spangler also had threes for the game as Blake Anders (14 points) and Spangler (11 points) joined Modl in double figures.

“It’s just making the extra pass to the guy that was open," Parker said of the team's scoring surge. "I try to coach my guys to catch in the triple threat (position) right off the bat, be ready to shoot from a shooter’s stance and we’ll take looks. We want to work an offense too but if they have an open three as long as they’re willing to crash the boards (we’ll take it).”

A free throw by Dylan Bowe with 8:19 left moved Cornell back within one possession at 48-45. But that would be as close as the Chiefs would get the rest of the way as the Trojans scored 16 of the game's final 26 points. Cornell entered Friday's game on a 6-game losing streak while New Auburn had lost six of its last eight.

“The kids they knew this was one that we had to get and they felt this was one that we should win and we could possibly get if we played well," Dahl said. "They’ll be excited for the weekend I’m sure.”

New Auburn hosts Independence on Tuesday in a nonconference matchup before playing at Prairie Farm next Friday. The Chiefs have two home games next week with Prairie Farm coming to town Tuesday before rival Lake Holcombe makes the short trip down Highway 27 on Friday.

“Give credit to New Auburn. They rebounded," Parker said. "I told the guys not to quit and it didn’t quite work out tonight but we saw a lot of good things tonight.”