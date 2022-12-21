Prep Boys Basketball: New Auburn shakes off second-half woes to close out Cornell

CORNELL — Starting games strong hasn't been a problem early on for the New Auburn boys basketball team.

But finishing them has.

That changed on Tuesday as the Trojans overcame a 2-point halftime lead to best Cornell 58-52 in an East Lakeland Conference battle.

Brayden Lotts scored 17 points for New Auburn (3-3, 2-3) including a 3-pointer with less than three minutes remaining to put the Trojans in front for good.

New Auburn either led or trailed by two points in each of its first three East Lakeland losses to Flambeau, Bruce and Clayton but flipped the script in battling back to win on Tuesday.

“It was nice. We’ve been talking about that, being able to play a whole game and we’re still making mistakes but we’re improving," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said. "And it was nice to make free throws down the stretch to ice the game away because in the past we haven’t shot the greatest at the line.”

New Auburn was 9-for-12 from the charity stripe in the second half with many coming in the final minute to hold off a late charge by the Chiefs (3-5, 1-3).

“They made their free throws down the stretch and we just had a few too many turnovers," Cornell coach Steve Parker said. "We had opportunities and just didn’t capitalize and before you know it there’s a momentum swing and they have it and you don’t want to be on the wrong side of the cue ball when there’s a minute and a half left and your down and when they’re a good free throw shooting team it’s really hard to fight back and it was close.”

Braden Johnson had 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Andrew Gotham and Justin Melland added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Johnson was also tasked with the challenge of guarding Cornell senior standout Dylan Bowe.

Bowe led Cornell with 16 points, but Johnson kept Bowe from taking over the game as he has done many times early in the season.

“It felt good that Braden Johnston stepped up and was really a tough guy on defense guarding Dylan (Bowe) and offensively he kind of took over and was not going to let us lose," Dahl said.

The Trojans have a sophomore and junior heavy roster with just three seniors (Cole Pederson, Alex Pulczynski and Johnson), especially in the post with 6-foot-5 Austin Woolever, 6-foot-4 Justin Melland and 6-foot-1 Andrew Gotham. The sophomores Melland and Gotham have scored in double digits multiple times early in the season, a welcome sign for a New Auburn program that likes to feature its post players on offense.

“It is encouraging," Dahl said. "They’re still sophomores so to rely on sophomores there’s going to be ups and downs. They’re coming. So we’re getting there.”

Daniel Person scored 12 points and Parker Modl had 11 points including a pair of 3-pointers for the Chiefs. Cornell has lost three games in a row by a combined nine points after a 70-69 loss at the buzzer to Bruce on Dec. 9 and a 52-49 defeat to Clayton on Dec. 13.

Both Parker and the team believe Cornell is better than its record shows and can turn some of its tight losses into wins as the season goes on.

“This is a program that only had two wins two years ago for the season and they’re not used to closing out games and that’ll come with experience," Parker said.

Cornell is scheduled to host Gilmanton on Thursday before taking time off until the new year to play at Prairie Farm on Jan. 6.

The aforementioned tough second halves have put the Trojans in an early hole in the battle for the East Lakeland Conference title but Dahl hopes Tuesday's win can provide a spark for his team. New Auburn is scheduled to play at Shell Lake on Thursday in its final game of the calendar year.

“This is a good little momentum builder for us going into break," Dahl said. "The weather is sketchy for Thursday so I don’t know if we’re going to get that game in. If we don’t, ending this I call it the first half of the season on a positive note, now we make the push in January and February coming up.”

