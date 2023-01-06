Prep Boys Basketball: New Richmond rallies in second half to deal Chi-Hi first Big Rivers defeat

The New Richmond boys basketball team knocked Chi-Hi from the ranks of Big Rivers unbeatens on Friday, overcoming a 43-34 halftime deficit to beat the Cardinals 70-63 at Chi-Hi.

Chi-Hi led the entire first half but the Tigers started the second half strong with 19 of the first 23 points to grab the lead. Chi-Hi battled back to tie the game with less than five minutes to go before the Tigers were able to methodically pull away for their first win of the season.

“In the first half too there was some things we didn’t like," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "Too many turnovers in the first half, too many fouls. We’ve got to do a better job of being disciplined with our defense and then in the second half it was some similar things. We got some action, some looks we liked we just didn’t knock down some shots and they felt it at the right moment and that was the difference.”

Chi-Hi shot 55 percent from the field including a 42 percent effort from 3-point range to help get out to the 9-point halftime advantage. But in the second half the Tigers defense stiffened, limiting the Cards to 9 of 34 from the field (26 percent) including just one made 3-pointer on 16 attempts. Mason Monarski led the Cardinals (6-3, 4-1) with 21 points as the senior came out of the gates hot before additional attention from the Tigers after halftime held Monarski scoreless in the final 18 minutes.

“That’s how it’s going to be," Proue said of the additional focus on Monarski. "He’s going to get the best, toughest defender and they’re going to be bumping and a little bit of holding and all that stuff to try and take him out. We had some guys step up. Christian Crumbaker did a nice job of attacking the basket. Did some good things with the ball in his hands, knocked down some really nice shots. I was really proud of the way he stepped up and took on that secondary scoring role.”

Crumbaker added 18 points as he shot 6-for-12 from the field while pulling down five rebounds. Kansas Smith also finished in double figures with 11 points but uncharacteristic miscues hindered Chi-Hi's bid at a victory as the Cardinals committed 21 turnovers compared to 11 by the Tigers.

Trent Lindner's tip-in with 4:50 to go tied the game at 55 and later Crumbaker's final basket of the game with 4:14 pulled the Cards event at 57. But from there the Tigers scored 12 of the final 18 points including a back-breaking sequence when Jacob Hagman pulled down on offensive rebound on a Drew Effertz free throw attempt for a putback with the Tigers leading 63-59 to extend the lead to six.

Reis Hidde scored 18 points for the Tigers (1-7, 1-4) and was joined in double figures by George Schroeder (15 points) and Brady Barlow-Sager (11 points).

Hudson is the lone remaining unbeaten team in conference play.

Chi-Hi hits the road on Tuesday for a nonconference game at D.C. Everest before hosting another Big Rivers contender next Friday when Eau Claire Memorial comes to town.

Close 1 of 33 New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Christian Crumbaker (3) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Jackson Gugel (11) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Mason Monarski (44) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Kansas Smith (4) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Mason Monarski (44) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Mason Monarski (44) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Mason Monarski (44) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Mason Monarski (44) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Jackson Gugel (11) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Kansas Smith (4) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Chi-Hi senior Kansas Smith puts up a shot against New Richmond on Friday evening at Chi-Hi. New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Carson Wedemeyer (20) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Carson Wedemeyer (20) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Kansas Smith (4) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Jackson Gugel (11) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Chi-Hi senior Christian Crumbaker goes up for a basket against New Richmond on Friday evening at Chi-Hi. New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Christian Crumbaker (3) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Christian Crumbaker (3) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Christian Crumbaker (3) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Christian Crumbaker (3) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Trent Lindner (15) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Kansas Smith (4) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Trent Lindner (15) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Kansas Smith (4) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Christian Crumbaker (3) New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 Chi-Hi senior Christian Crumbaker goes up for a basket against New Richmond on Friday evening at Chi-Hi. New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond's Drew Effertz (5) and Chi-Hi's Mason Monarski (44) battle for a ball. 