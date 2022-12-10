Prep Boys Basketball Notebook: Cadott basketball programs sharing in historic starts

MENOMONIE — The Cadott boys basketball team is off to its best start of the 21st century.

The same can also be said for the school's girls basketball team.

The boys improved to 4-0 on the season Saturday by edging Glenwood City 38-35 at the Northwest Tipoff Classic hosted by UW-Stout at Johnson Fieldhouse.

Warren Bowe scored a team-high 13 points for the Hornets (4-0) in a defensive battle with the Hilltoppers (0-4). Braden Schneider added eight points to go with stifling defense in limiting Glenwood City to 15 points in the first half.

Cadott coach Dusty Burish said his team started the season playing man-to-man defense but in more recent games has moved to a zone.

“The zone really works and they’re comfortable with it so it’s almost like a man, but the guys rotate very well and they talk very well," Burish said.

The Hornets returned mostly their entire roster from a 6-19 effort last season. Cadott opened the season with wins over Eleva-Strum, Cornell and Abbotsford before besting a Dunn-St. Croix Conference foe on Saturday morning.

“The boys are playing hard, they’re moving the ball around, they’ve got a good team concept and I’ve got multiple guys in double digits compared to just one or two," Burish said.

Both basketball teams are a combined 11-0 with the girls improving to 7-0 on the young season with a 60-54 win at Osseo-Fairchild on Friday. Connections are easy to find between the two teams including at the top with Burish coaching a roster that includes his brother Brodee while the girls team includes sister Bradee. Both Brodee and Bradee serve important roles as physical presences near the basket for the surging programs.

The Cadott boys open Western Cloverbelt play hosting Bloomer on Tuesday while the Cadott girls are tied with McDonell atop the conference standings and are at Thorp on Thursday.

“The family’s really excited," coach Burish said. "It’s a great time of the year and everybody’s having success and we all just have high hopes for a phenomenal season for both groups.”

Road Warrior Macks

McDonell outscored Colfax by a 51-34 margin to stay unbeaten with a 83-65 victory in the final game of the day.

The victory was the fifth straight to start the season for the Macks (5-0), all coming away from home. In total McDonell will play its first seven games of the year away from home before hosting Flambeau on Dec. 19. The schedule evens out after the start of the new year with just four road games from the beginning of January through the end of the regular season.

"I think we're just looking at the light at the end of the tunnel," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of the stretch. "In January we'll be home for quite a bit and that's the time of year nobody really wants to travel too much anyways. We play a tough schedule. We've played some good teams, some different types of teams. As long as you're winning games you can find things you can build off of and the kids have put a lot of work in and are busting their butt and it's good to see their hard work play off."

Eddie Mittermeyer scored all 26 of his points in the second half and Canan Huss had a game-high 29 for McDonell, who was ranked third in the latest WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll.

"I think we just talked at halftime about playing for each other," Schilling said. "In the first half we didn't really look like we were playing for anybody, so many of the seniors really stepped up. Eddie Mittermeyer came out with a look in his eye that he was going to do whatever it took to get the team playing better and Canan had some big shots and everybody else played some pretty good defense."

McDonell opens Western Cloverbelt play on Tuesday at Eau Claire Regis.

Bloomer overcomes slow start

The excuses were there for the taking.

But Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven would have none of it.

The Blackhawks scored just 16 points in the first half before roaring to life in a 51-39 victory over Boyceville in the first game of the day.

The win was Bloomer's first game in nine days and tipped off at the unconventional time of 8:45 a.m. But Van Grunsven he wasn't sure why his team started so quiet on offense before outscoring the Bulldogs 35-19 in the final 18 minutes.

“I really liked the way we competed in the first half, particularly on the defensive end of the floor," Van Grunsven said. "We played tremendously the entire game on the defensive end of the floor. Offense can come and go but defense should be the constant.”

Bloomer's offense ran through junior Domanyck Schwarzenberger and the guard had his second big performance in as many games, scoring 32 points after 33-point effort in the team's 54-50 loss at Colfax on Dec. 1. Van Grunsven said the team had six strong practices since the loss to the Vikings and believed they would play much better in their second game of the year.

Simon Evenson led Boyceville (3-3) with 10 points.

Evan Rogge and Collin Crane had six points apiece for Bloomer (1-1).

“Domanyck has played wonderfully this early part of the season but he’s more than willing to make plays for his teammates too," Van Grunsven said. "I think there were many times where his presence on the floor and his ability to see the floor led to opportunities for his teammates.”

Working for one

Stanley-Boyd coach Dakota Nichols earned his first coaching win on Saturday as the Orioles outlasted Elmwood/Plum City 68-61 in a double overtime marathon.

The Orioles (1-6) trailed by six with less than a minute left before rallying to tie the game at 54 with six seconds remaining in regulation on a basket from Henry Hoel. A late bucket in overtime by the Wolves pushed the game into double overtime where the Orioles outscored their opponent 9-2.

Hoel came into the game averaging just shy of 21 points per game after finishing with 29 points in an 80-75 loss at Saint Croix Central on Thursday. The 6-foot-6 junior started for the Orioles a season ago as the lone underclassmen in the starting lineup. He led the team with 23 points on Saturday and was a tough matchup for the Wolves (1-3).

“He’s so versatile,” Nichols said of Hoel, “being 6-foot-6 he can handle the ball at the top of the key, you can feed him in the post, he has great post moves. He can score in so many different ways, when you have a player like him it definitely helps a team.”

Haydn Gustafson scored 13 points including several key free throws in double overtime, Landon Karlen had 12 points and Riley Weltzin had a season-high 11 points as he used his frame in the post for baskets and boards.

“I’ve always known Riley is a great rebounder," Nichols said. "He’s a big body. I have a lot of confidence and one thing is he’s great from the free throw line.”

Stanley-Boyd plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.

Over the hump

Thorp picked up its first win of the season on Saturday, leading wire to wire in a 63-51 victory against Spring Valley.

Logan Hanson scored 18 points to lead Thorp (1-4), Brady Stewart had 16 points with Aiden Rosemeyer, Denzel Sutton and Evan Hoehn each scoring nine.

“We put a good week of practice together," Thorp coach Scott Horn said. "Practice was good all week, even with having a day off in the middle of the week, they came out and played phenomenal today. I don’t have any complaints.”

Cade Stasiek had a game-high 26 points for Spring Valley (2-2).

Three of Thorp's four losses to start the season came by nine points or fewer.

With a win on the ledger, the Cardinals face the tough task of opening the Western Cloverbelt season on Tuesday at defending league champion Fall Creek.

“There’s no days off in the Western Cloverbelt," Horn said. "Every game you have to bring your best every day.”

