The McDonell boys basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs, according to playoff pairings released on Sunday by the WIAA.

The Macks (22-1) are the top-ranked team in the latest Division 5 Associated Press and WisSports.net state coaches polls and won the outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship with a 65-54 win at Thorp last Friday. McDonell hosts No. 16 Gilman (0-22) in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28. In other action in the same half-sectional No. 11 Thorp (8-15) is at No. 6 Eau Claire Immanuel (12-6), No. 12 New Auburn (7-12) is at No. 5 Clear Lake (11-10), No. 13 Lake Holcombe (6-16) plays at No. 4 Owen-Withee (18-4) and No. 14 Cornell (5-18) opens at No. 3 Prairie Farm (17-6) all in regional quarterfinal action on Feb. 28.

Chi-Hi (13-9) is a No. 9 seed in Division 1 and heads north to play at No. 8 Superior (11-10) in the semifinals. The Cardinals defeated the Spartans 59-46 on Feb. 7.

In Division 3, Bloomer (13-7) is a No. 5 seed and earns a home playoff game to start quarterfinal play against No. 12 Spooner (0-20) with the winner moving on to play at No. 4 Baldwin-Woodville (15-8) in the semis. On the other half of that sectional Stanley-Boyd (5-17) is a No. 12 seed and plays at No. 5 Wautoma (15-7) in the quarters.

Cadott (6-17) is a No. 13 seed in Division 4 and will open in the regional quarterfinals at No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro (16-6).

Regional finals will take place on Saturday, March 4 and will be hosted by better-seeded teams. All regional champions will advance to sectional semifinal play on Thursday, March 10 at neutral sites before sectional finals on Saturday, March 12 also take place on neutral sites. All sectional champions will advance to the state tournament on Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The postseason pairings were created by a computer formula from the WIAA for a second year in a row.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell boys basketball rallies past Fall Creek 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23