Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Cadott relying on returning ability to battle for more wins

CADOTT — Continuity will be key for the Cadott boys basketball team this winter.

The Hornets have a number of players back this season including its top three scorers as the team aims to improve upon last year’s 6-19 record for fourth-year coach Dusty Burish.

Senior guard/forward Tegan Ritter averaged a team-high 8.5 points a season ago while sophomores Warren Bowe (8.2 PPG) and Braden Schneider (7.4 PPG) had impressive freshmen seasons at the varsity level and will look to build upon them this winter.

Forward Brodee Burish (3.5 PPG) and guard Jordan Peters (4 PPG) are also back with the starting lineup while forwards Nolan Blum and Elijah Burich will see more playing time after getting some varsity action a season ago. Newcomers Nolan Freed and Parker Davis will also vie for playing time in a lineup that coach Burish said is returning to what the team does well. Last year Burish said the team relied too much on specific sets and plays instead of simply allowing the team to do what it does best. This winter the team will play faster and with more space — two things that served the group well in the offseason.

“We kind of got out of what we did last year,” coach Burish said. “We ran a lot of set plays and it just didn’t work out for us and basketball is a game of flow and that’s what I’m going to let the boys do is play in flow.

“The summer league looked really good for the boys on the varsity end that’s just what I’m going to stick with.”

Cadott’s lineup may not be as tall as others, but the Hornets believe they can make up for that with speed and athletic ability.

“The boys do like to run the ball,” coach Burish said. “They like space, they like to attack and with the varsity group our juniors are a lot more athletic than they were last year. (They are) bigger and can jump higher. It’s a very athletic group.”

Cadott is similar to many other teams in the Western Cloverbelt this season — including defending champion Fall Creek — in that the Hornets return many of their key scorers from a season ago. That should make for a spirited battle for the top spots in the league standings. It’s a battle Burish’s team believes they can play a part in.

The conference season doesn’t begin until the middle of December and the Hornets will have five nonconference games before then to help get up to speed and further build that chemistry before hosting Bloomer on Dec. 13. Cadott starts the season with a nonconference matchup at Lake Holcombe on Nov. 29 before playing at Eleva-Strum on Dec. 1. The Hornets host nearby Cornell on Dec. 5 and play at Abbotsford on Dec. 8 prior to closing a busy week against Glenwood City at the Northwest Tipoff Classic on Dec. 10 in Menomonie.

Then the Western Cloverbelt season starts with Bloomer and Thorp (Dec. 16) in the opening week.

“It should give these boys a bit of a confidence boost and hopefully be in the flow of the game by the time the conference will be there,” coach Burish said of the five nonconference games to start the season.

Schedule November—29, at Lake Holcombe. December—1, at Eleva-Strum; 5, Cornell; 8, at Abbotsford; 10, Glenwood City at UW-Stout; 13, Bloomer; 16, at Thorp; 20, at Boyceville; 22, Stanley-Boyd; 28 and 29, at Elmwood tournament. January—3, at McDonell; 6, at Eau Claire Regis; 12, Osseo-Fairchild; 17, Fall Creek; 20, at Bloomer; 26, Thorp; 31, at Stanley-Boyd. February—3, McDonell; 6, at Augusta; 9, Eau Claire Regis; 14, at Osseo-Fairchild; 17, at Fall Creek; 23 or 25, Cloverbelt Crossover.