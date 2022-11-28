Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Cornell returning experienced roster

CORNELL — The Cornell boys basketball team is starting in a much better place in Steve Parker’s second season leading the program than it was in one year ago.

The Chiefs return a number of letterwinners including an All-East Lakeland Conference first team selection as Cornell has its sights set on improving upon last year’s 6-19 campaign.

Overall the Chiefs have seven letterwinners back from Parker’s first season at the helm and in year two there’s more cohesion to go with that returning talent.

Parker likes his team’s combination of experience, depth and height to start the season. In addition Parker is excited to be at practices to start his second season after missing time early in the season due to a bout with COVID-19.

Senior guard Dylan Bowe leads the returning cast after averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists a season ago in earning first team All-East Lakeland and All-Chippewa County honors.

But the Chiefs are far from a one-person show with four starters overall back. Forward Blake Anders averaged close to 10 points and pulled down more than seven rebounds per game, guard Bentley Spangler scored 5.1 points per game and forward Dawson Munson averaged just shy of five points per contest a season ago.

Guard Daniel Person and forward Torren Parker are coming off injuries from the football season while guards Jayden Joas-Shaw and Hunter Anders, forwards Will Peterson and Joe McChesney and center Carter Harycki are also back and eager to hit the floor. That combination plus Eau Claire North transfer Parker Modl give the Chiefs plenty of options beyond Bowe.

“There’s so many weapons we have around him that if they cheat on him, I’ve got guys that can pop threes and take it to the rim,” coach Parker said of defending Bowe and the team. “There’s a lot of hard work they’ve put in in the offseason.”

Cornell will have four nonconference games to get up to speed before playing at Birchwood to start East Lakeland play on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Following Monday’s game at Gilman, the Chiefs have a quick turnover in hosting Butternut on Tuesday and play at Cadott on Dec. 5 before facing the Bobcats.

The Chiefs opened the season on Nov. 22 with a 80-46 defeat to Eau Claire Immanuel. Bowe scored 18 points to lead the Chiefs while Anders scored 10 points and Munson added nine.

Coach Parker said success for his team this year will come down to continuing to build chemistry while staying on the court.

“Just developing a new chemistry, getting used to the players that are returning to the program, returning from injury and weren’t eligible last year,” coach Parker said.

In addition, coach Parker wants to see his team play smart basketball and cut down on mistakes that can sometimes tip a game out of their favor. But Parker enters year two with a roster he’s confident can compete with anyone in the conference with many athletes that spend their falls on the football field and springs either in track and field or baseball.

“The best players in any sport cross train. They lift weights, they develop muscle memory in more than one sport,” coach Parker said.

Four East Lakeland Conference foes await before the holiday break with Birchwood, Bruce, Clayton and New Auburn all possibly playing into the title picture.

“They make me proud and I’m looking forward to the season,” coach Parker said.

Schedule November—22, Eau Claire Immanuel; 28, at Gilman; 29, Butternut. December—5, at Cadott; 6, at Birchwood; 9, Bruce; 13, at Clayton; 20, New Auburn; 29, Gilmanton. January—6, at Prairie Farm; 10, at Lake Holcombe; 12, at Lac Courte Oreilles; 13, at Winter; 17, Flambeau; 20, Birchwood; 23, at Bruce; 24, at Thorp; 27, Clayton. February—3, at New Auburn; 10, Lake Holcombe; 14, Winter; 17, Flambeau; 20, at Greenwood.