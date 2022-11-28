Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Lake Holcombe optimistic about incoming young talent

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team will have a number of players taking on bigger roles this winter.

But despite that roster turnover, seventh-year Chieftains coach Joy Webster is optimistic about her team’s prospects.

Lake Holcombe returns one starter with senior Harley Schroeder, several players who saw minutes off the bench and a few additional players who were impressive in junior varsity play and will make the jump this season.

“We’re going to be very inexperienced when it comes to varsity minutes but experienced when it comes to playing,” Webster said.

Schroeder is the top returner for the Chieftains after averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1 steal per game a season ago. The versatile senior will play all around the lineup this year as a number of other players join him in the floor.

He’ll be joined by returning sophomore Ryley Craker (4.3 PPG, 1.6 SPG, 1.4 RPG, 1 APG), senior Max Sauerwein (0.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1 APG), junior Taye Yeager (1.1 PPG, 0.5 RPG), sophomore Owen Meddaugh (3 PPG, 0.6 RPG) and sophomore Trent Lee (0.7 PPG, 0.6 RPG) as players that saw the court a season ago. That group will be joined by the trio of senior Abram Wininger and sophomores Brian Strzok and Chase Burgess — players Webster believes will be able to help out in their first seasons at the varsity level.

“I think this team has a lot of potential,” Webster said. “I think it’s going to take some time and see (how to) lead each other on the cuts because I only really bring (back) one starter.”

One caveat with this year’s team is the Chieftains have a bit more size than in recent years. Generally Lake Holcombe has operated as a perimeter-based team during Webster’s tenure but with some size from the 6-foot-3 Strzok, 6-foot-2 Burgess and 6-foot-1 Wininger, the team will be able to also work closer to the basket as well.

“We’re bringing three or four six-plus footers,” Webster said. “So I’ve changed the defense some, we have a new defense and we’re looking at more of an inside game than an outside game.”

Lake Holcombe finished 7-17 a season ago, the first season under Webster the Chieftains did not finish with at least a .500 record. The good news for Webster’s young team is Lake Holcombe will get the chance to play four nonconference games before opening the East Lakeland Conference season by hosting Winter on Dec. 9. The Chieftains have a busy first week of games with three contests in four days, starting Monday with Lac Courte Oreilles before hosting Cadott on Tuesday and playing at Prentice on Thursday.

That is a sharp contrast to a season ago had only one game before the East Lakeland season starts and Webster believes more time for her Chieftain squad to gel before league play starts will be a positive.

Lake Holcombe finished fifth out of nine teams in the conference standings a season ago behind Flambeau, Bruce, New Auburn and Prairie Farm and even though the Chieftains start the year low on experience, Webster believes her team can contend in the top half of the league.

“There’s going to be a lot of sophomores on the floor but I’m hoping for top-three in the conference when it’s all said and done,” Webster said.

Schedule November—28, Lac Courte Oreilles; 29, Cadott. December—1, at Prentice; 5, at Eleva-Strum; 9, Winter; 13, at Flambeau; 16, Birchwood; 20, Bruce; 22, at Gilmanton; 27, at Gilman. January—6, at Clayton; 10, Cornell; 13, New Auburn; 17, at Prairie Farm; 24, at Winter; 27, Flambeau; 31, at Birchwood. February—3, at Bruce; 10, at Cornell; 14, at New Auburn; 16, Prairie Farm; 20, at Siren; 21, Luck.