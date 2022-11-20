Prep Boys Basketball Preview: New Auburn eager to build around bigs

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team has used a simple strategy over the last several years to be a successful ballclub.

The Trojans had to get away from it last year but are now suited to return to its strong-arm style of play this winter.

New Auburn has been able to be a consistent contender in the East Lakeland Conference under longtime coach Keenan Dahl by placing an emphasis on post play. The team has leaned on its size for close-range buckets, but last year had to adopt more of a finesse approach with a smaller lineup. But the Trojans have a number of potential post threats this year and will return to their old school ways.

“I’ve kind of always been a proponent of an inside post game,” Dahl said. “I know a lot of the NBA action has gone away from that but we are of strong belief of getting the ball inside and trying to score easy baskets. Not only to do we have length, we have a little bit of girth too.”

The team will be underclassmen heavy with only a few seniors in guard Braden Johnson and forward Cole Pederson. Beyond that plenty of juniors and sophomores will be vying for playing time in the lineup. The Trojans have a pair of 6-foot-4 post players in junior Austin Woolever and sophomore Justin Melland to go with forwards Brayden Lotts, Andrew Gotham and Kai Harder to battle for points and boards around the basket and guard Chris Elmhorst.

“We have a lot of youth coming in,” Dahl said. “So we’ll be relying on a lot of juniors and sophomores to have a lot of minutes that we try to replace (with) four senior starters (gone) from last year. It’s not an easy transition but they’ve been working really hard and I feel like we have some upcoming talent that we gotta piece together to see what we can have as a team.”

The Trojans have won 13 games in each of the last three seasons under Dahl and three East Lakeland titles during his tenure dating back to the 2006-07 season. With all that relative youth on the team, there will be growing pains early in the season. But Dahl believes his team can come out on the other side better for it.

“We’re still learning things – footwork and some kind of basic skills stuff that we have to clean up a little bit,” Dahl said. “But they’re very excited and they’re working very hard. So I’m excited for the season.”

New Auburn finished third in the East Lakeland standings a season ago behind champion Flambeau and runner-up Bruce. Both the Falcons and Red Raiders bring back some key players but the Trojans will also be able to provide a physical presence that may be hard for many teams to match up against.

“They’re eager to get going and hopefully we can put it together and have a good season,” Dahl said.

New Auburn has been a fixture in the top half of the league standings for most of Dahl’s seasons and that’s the goal again this year. The Trojans will get the chance to face another foe on Tuesday when they travel to Frederic for a scrimmage against the Vikings.

After the Thanksgiving break, they open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with a nonconference game at Lac Courte Oreilles before playing at Gilmanton on Thursday, Dec. 1. The East Lakeland season kicks off one week later with an early showdown at Flambeau on Dec. 6 before hosting Birchwood on Dec. 9.

“It’s kind of one of those years where I’m not sure what to expect because we do have pretty good ability but we’re young,” Dahl said. “So there will be games where we don’t look so great but there’ll be games where we put it together and look pretty good.”

Schedule November—29, at Lac Courte Oreilles. December—1, at Gilmanton; 6, at Flambeau; 9, Birchwood; 12, at Bruce; 16, Clayton; 20, at Cornell; 22, at Shell Lake. January—3, Alma Center Lincoln; 10, Prairie Farm; 13, at Lake Holcombe; 17, Winter; 20, Flambeau; 24, at Birchwood; 27, Bruce; 31, at Clayton. February—3, Cornell; 7, Independence; 10, at Prairie Farm; 14, Lake Holcombe; 17, at Winter; 20, at Prentice; 23, Luck.