The McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp boys basketball teams were victorious in their respective playoff openers on Tuesday evening.

The Macks (24-1) started Division 5 competition with a 77-14 victory over Gilman in the Division 5 regional quarterfinals.

Eddie Mittermeyer led all scorers with 24 points including five 3-pointers. Canan Huss had 17 points and Miles Flanagan was also in double figures with 12 points as the top-seeded Macks advance to host ninth-seeded Rib Lake in Friday's semifinals after the Redmen defeated Turtle Lake 87-79.

Sam Syryczuk, Sawyer Winger and Caleb Marion had four points each for Gilman (0-23).

In Bloomer, the Blackhawks rolled to a 71-25 Division 3 quarterfinal victory over Spooner. Domanyck Schwarzenberger led the Blackhawks (15-8) with 27 points and was joined in double figures by 11 points from Zeke Strand and 10 for Collin Crane. Fifth-seeded Bloomer moves on to play at fourth-seeded Baldwin-Woodville in Friday's semifinals.

The 11th-seeded Cardinals pulled off a Division 5 upset with a 52-48 win at sixth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel.

Aiden Rosemeyer scored 19 points to lead the Cardinals. Brady Stewart had 14 points and Logan Hanson added 10 points in the win.

Vance Havemeier led all scorers with 28 points for the Lancers (14-7).

Thorp (9-15) moves on to play at third-seeded Prairie Farm on Friday.

Prairie Farm 72, Cornell 65

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers topped the Chiefs in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal.

Dylan Bowe led all scorers with 31 points for the Chiefs (5-20) while Blake Anders and Parker Modl scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Elec Klefstad finished with 27 points for Prairie Farm (18-6).

Clear Lake 62, New Auburn 49

At Clear Lake, the Warriors earned a Division 5 quarterfinal win.

Andrew Gotham scored 19 points to lead New Auburn (7-14).

Karl Kobernick had 19 points for Clear Lake (12-11).

Clear Lake plays at Owen-Withee on Friday.

Owen-Withee 74, Lake Holcombe 28

At Owen, the Blackhawks bested the Chieftains in a Division 5 quarterfinal.

Taye Yeager had nine points for Lake Holcombe (6-19).

Carter Klabon led all scorers with 18 points, Caleb Geldernick scored 13 points and Logan Amacher finished with 11 points for the Blackhawks (20-5).

Melrose-Mindoro 59, Cadott 31

At Melrose, the Hornets fell in a Division 4 quarterfinal.

Melrose-Mindoro advances to host Spring Valley on Friday.

Wautoma 83, Stanley-Boyd 70

At Wautoma, the Orioles were bested in a Division 3 quarterfinal.

Wautoma plays at Wisconsin Dells on Friday.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell, Bloomer boys basketball square off 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23 Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23