Prep Boys Basketball: Second half surge, late stand lifts Stanley-Boyd past Cadott for first Western Cloverbelt win

CADOTT — It nearly got away from the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team.

But then seemingly in an instant, the Orioles turned the tide.

Stanley-Boyd trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go before a quick 12-0 run helped jolt the Orioles as they ultimately held off Cadott 59-56 on Monday evening in a Western Cloverbelt rivalry match.

The Orioles (2-11, 1-4) went from down by eight to up by six with 11 seconds to go but still had to hold off a late flurry by the Hornets (4-8, 0-5). Jordan Peters drilled a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left to bring Cadott within three at 59-56. On the ensuing inbounds play, a deflected ball went off an Oriole player in their own backcourt and out of bounds to set the Hornets up with a final shot. Sophomore Warren Bowe got a pullup look at the top of the key for the tie but it went wide at the buzzer.

“I’m just really proud of the guys for coming together down the stretch," Stanley-Boyd coach Dakota Nichols said. "It’s easy to give up when you’re down by (eight) points. So just the fight of these boys, I’m just really proud of him.”

The Hornets were threatening to take control of the game after the teams played to a 28-all tie into halftime. Entering the second half the Hornets were able to grab the lead and used a 6-0 run to push the advantage to 47-39 after a bucket from Tegan Ritter, who finished with a team-high 17 points.

Landon Karlen started the comeback with a 3-pointer and on Stanley-Boyd's next possession Haydn Gustafson hit a three while being fouled before sinking the free throw to bring the Orioles to a 47-46 deficit. Gustafson hit another three to put Stanley-Boyd out front and Brett Kroeplin followed with a basket to cap a stretch of 12 straight points in less than two minutes. Cadott scored the next five points on a three from Parker Davis and a bucket from Ritter to take the lead back at 52-51. But Henry Hoel's basket with 3:21 left put the Orioles up for good and Stanley-Boyd made 6-of-6 free throws in the final two-plus minutes to clinch the win.

Gustafson scored a game-high 18 points including four 3-pointers and took over as the primary scorer as Hoel struggled with foul trouble early in the game.

“Haydn’s one of those guys, we all know he can score the basketball," Nichols said. "He’s just been waiting for his opportunity and tonight was a chance for him to show everybody he is a threat on the offensive side of the ball.”

The junior Gustafson came into Monday's game averaging 12.7 points and has emerged as a second option behind Hoel, who averaged close to 20 points per game prior to Monday.

“I knew trying to step Henry (Hoel) and Haydn Gustafson was going to be a challenge," Cadott coach Dusty Burish said. "We did a good job with Henry. He got in foul trouble so we were able to get out of the game a little bit. But Haydn we just sagged off him a little too much on him and he came through with some big plays in the second half.”

Hoel picked up two fouls in the first half and his third foul early in the second and spent several minutes on the bench. When the the 6-foot-6 junior returned to the floor he finished well, scoring 10 of his 16 points in the second half and made all six of his free throws down the stretch to go with several key rebounds.

“As a team we just shot really well from the free throw line and when he’s in foul trouble it can really mess with his mindframe a little bit but he really stepped up to the challenge and buried some key free throws for us," Nichols said of Hoel.

Bowe had 10 points for the Hornets, Peters added nine and Brodee Burish and Nolan Blum had seven points apiece. Coach Burish was happy with how his team played defense in defeat and how his team has defended throughout the year. Generating points has been the main focus for Cadott during its eight-game win streak since opening the season with four straight wins. Cadott is battling absences in the lineup but coach Burish credited sophomore Nolan Freed for his defense as he's seen more playing time and Blum for providing offense in Monday's contest.

“It was a good rival game. That’s what it is," coach Burish said. "We’ve been rivals for years, even back to when I was in high school. The boys played hard. There was a lot of energy.”

Cadott hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday before a home game against Fall Creek on Jan. 17 marks the end of the first half of the league season.

“We’re going to compete. There’s small things that we’ve got to finish," coach Burish said. "We’re working on our offense again. I think our defense is holding teams to a reliable score where we’re able to make differences in conference and in the rest of the season. We’ve just got to get scoring down on the offensive end. Tonight was a good night for that. Guys are shooting more, getting more confident. They’ve just got to fall.”

The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Orioles dating back to a 68-61 overtime win over Plum City/Elmwood at the Northwest Tipoff Classic in Menomonie on Dec. 10 — the same date as Cadott's most recent win. Stanley-Boyd had three losses by single digits during that stretch and will play at Eau Claire Regis on Thursday and Bloomer on Jan. 17 to round out the first part of the conference campaign.

“We’re really looking forward to a second chance against all these teams," Nichols said.

