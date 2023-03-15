WHAT: WIAA state boys basketball tournament

WHEN: Thursday-Saturday

WHERE: Kohl Center, Madison

TICKETS: Tickets for the tourney are $13.50 per session for all seating at the Kohl Center. Order tickets online by selecting the 'Tickets' option at the top of the WIAA homepage or the Tickets page at: https://www.expressoticketing.com/wiaa/pickevent.aspx?ECN=44.

Noteworthy

Division 1: De Pere (28-0) is the last unbeaten team in the state and the top seed in Division 1...The Redbirds have won each of their four playoff games by at least 28 points, most recently besting Marquette 57-29 for the sectional championship...The Fox River Classic Conference champions are led by senior Illinois State commit John Kinziger (18.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 145 assists), 6-8 junior Will Hornseth (16.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG) with several Division I offers and sophomore Zach Kinziger (15.5 PPG, 78 assists) in the program's first trip to state since 2011...Classic Eight champion Arrowhead (26-2) returns to Madison for the first time since 2017 as a two seed...The Warhawks are led offensviely by four players scoring at least 11 points per game with senior UW-Milwaukee track and field commit Austin Villarreal (18.1 PPG), 6-5 senior UW-Green Bay commit Mac Wrecke (17.7 PPG, 77 assists), 6-4 junior Bennett Basich (15.8 PPG, 9 RPG) and 6-5 junior Jace Gilbert (11 PPG, 7.3 RPG)...Arrowhead has won 10 games in a row, last beating Milwaukee Hamilton 93-72 to advance to state...Neenah (18-10) is making its state-best 29th trip to the state tournament and won the Division 1 title last year...Senior UW-Green Bay commit Cal Klesmit (19 PPG, 102 assists, 6 RPG) and junior Brady Corso (16.1 PPG, 40 steals) lead the way for the Rockets...Neenah finshed fourth in the Fox Valley Association standings but beat Stevens Point, Appleton West, Hudson and Superior on the way to state...Kettle Moraine (18-10) is at state for the first time after beating Franklin 63-53 for the sectional title...Junior Drew Wagner (18.6 PPG, 84 assists) and junior Will Stuckey (13 PPG, 44 steals) led the Lasers...Kettle Moraine finished fourth in the Classic Eight standings during the regular season.

Division 2: Top-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) is back and eyeing a three-peat after winning Division 2 titles in 2021 and 2022...The Pirates won the Woodland West Conference title in the regular season and have a pair of 22-plus point scorers in junior Nick Janowski (23.7 PPG, 6.6 RPG) with several high-level Division I offers and 6-8 senior Iowa State commit Milan Momcilovic (22.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG)...Pewaukee has won 19 of its last 20 games overall with the only loss being a 70-63 defeat to unbeaten Division 1 top seed De Pere...La Crosse Central (23-5) is making its 20th state appearance and sixth since 2016 after beating New London 48-44 in Saturday's sectional title game...The Riverhawks have three scorers averaging 16-plus points with junior Henry Meyer (16.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG), senior Nic Williams (16.7 PPG, 80 assists) and 6-7 senior Bennett Fried (16 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 34 blocked shots)...La Crosse Central finished runner-up to Pewaukee a season ago...Whitnall (24-3) is at state for the fifth time in program history and first since 2016...The Falcons beat out McFarland 69-66 for the sectional championship and won the Woodland East Conference championship during the regular season...Sophomore Jack Lutz (17 PPG, 81 assists) and senior Austin Herro (15.6 PPG, 95 assists, 6.3 RPG) lead the way for Whitnall...Nicolet (24-4) returns to state for the first time since winning the Division 2 championship in 2019...The Knights finished second to Homestead in the North Shore Conference standings in the regular season...6-6 sophomore Davion Hannah (19.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 36 blocked shots) with several Division I offers, sophomore David Bolden (12.2 PPG, 5 RPG) and freshman Rashaad Davis (10.7 PPG, 92 assists) lead the way for Nicolet.

Division 3: No. 1 seed West Salem (27-1) returns to state for the second time in program history after finishing as Division 3 runner-up a season ago...The Panthers are led by a balanced scoring effort from senior Carson Koepnick (14.9 PPG), 6-8 senior Peter Lattos (14.6 PPG, 8.6 RPG), sophomore Kyle Hehli (11 PPG, 82 assists), junior Tamerrein Henderson (10.1 PPG), 6-4 senior Brett McConkey (7.5 PPG, 10.7 PPG) and senior Brennan Kennedy (7 PPG)...West Salem is unbeaten against Wisconsin teams and has scored at least 65 points in every game this season on the way to a Coulee Conference title...Brillion (27-1) is at state for the fifth time since 2010 and second year in a row after losing to West Salem in last year's semifinals...6-8 senior Wofford commit Jeremy Lorenz (21 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 112 assists) and 6-6 junior Grady Geiger (12 PPG, 3.9 RPG) lead an imposing Lions lineup that won the Eastern Wisconsin Conference championship and bested Appleton Xavier 77-73 in Saturday's sectional championship...Lakeside Lutheran (25-3) enters state on a 10-game win streak after besting Madison Edgewood 68-65 in the sectional finals...The Warriors (25-3) are back in Madison for the first time since 2011 after sharing the Capitol North Conference title in the regular season with Columbus and Lake Mills...Lakeside Lutheran is led offensively by 6-4 senior and The Citadel commit Levi Birkholz (20.6 PPG, 6 RPG) and 6-4 senior Trey Lauber (10.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG)...Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-6) has won 13 of its last 14 games overall, most recently beating Saint Thomas More 86-80 for the sectional title...The sophomore combo of 6-7 Devin Brown (22.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG) and Jamarion Batemon (20.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 36 steals) leads the way for the Novas who played an independent schedule this season...The Novas finished runner-up to Roncalli in last year's Division 4 state tournament.

Division 4: Saint Mary Catholic (26-2) is the top seed after edging Auburndale 75-70 for the sectional championship...The Zephyrs are at the state tournament for the first time in program history and have four double-digit scorers with 6-6 senior Cole Uhlenbrauck (21 PPG, 6.7 RPG, team-high 93 3-pointers), senior Daniel Griffith (17.8 PPG), senior Preston Fields (12.5 PPG, 6 RPG) and junior Fisher MacKenzie (12 PPG, 7.1 RPG)...Saint Mary Catholic finished second to Howards Grove in the Big East Conference standings and has won 15 games in a row...Onalaska Luther is at state for the second time in three years after advancing to the Division 4 tourney in 2021, falling in the semis to The Prairie School 61-46...Senior Kodi Miller (17.6 PPG, 108 assists), 6-7 junior Logan Bahr (16.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG) and senior Isaiah Schwichtenberg (12.8 PPG, 164 assists) lead the Knights on offense...Luther's only two losses of the season came to Division 3 top seed West Salem as the Knights were also second to the Panthers in the Coulee Conference standings...Whitehall (22-6) is making its first state 1986 appearance since 1986 after three straight victories over higher-seeded teams in regionals and sectionals...Senior guard Devin McCune (17 PPG, 7.4 RPG), junior guard Brayden Lisowski (12.8 PPG) and 6-6 senior Luke Beighley (11 PPG, 7.7 RPG) lead the Norse...Whitehall has won nine games in a row, beating Cameron 66-62 in Saturday's sectional championship after winning the Large Dairyland title in the regular season...Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (18-10) is at state for the third time and seeking its first win in Madison after Division 3 semifinal losses in 2001 and 2003...Junior Eric Kenesie (21.9 PPG, 170 assists) and senior Peter Stapleton (12.8 PPG) lead the charge for the Lasers, who knocked off Kohler 77-68 in the sectional finals and finished fifth in the Metro Classic Conference standings during the regular season.

Division 5: Top-seeded Wausau Newman (25-4) is at the state tournament for the first time in program history...The Fighting Cardinals finished second to Marathon in the Marawood South Conference standings during the regular season and beat Gibraltar 66-54 to advance to state...Senior guards Mason Prey (23.5 PPG, 109 assists) and Isaac Seidel (18.6 PPG, 109 assists) lead the offense while senior forward Conner Krach (10.7 PPG, 10.9) is a double-double threat...McDonell (28-1) is the two seed after overcoming a 13-point deficit in the second half to force overtime before beating Solon Springs 58-56 in the sectional finals...Seniors Eddie Mittermeyer (21.9 PPG, state-high 121 3-pointers made according to WisSports.net) and Canan Huss (21.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG) are a strong one-two combination for the Western Cloverbelt champion Macks in the program's seventh trip to state...Fall River (26-3) is the three seed and is back at state for the first time since 2000 after battling back from a 9-point deficit to beat Heritage Christian in overtime 82-75...Senior guard Cullen Rauls set a new program record for points in a season (523 total, 18 PPG) as he earned unanimous Trailways West Player of the Year honors while career 1,000-point scorer Colin Vieth is averaging more than 15 points per game for the Pirates...Royall (22-7) is back in Madison for the first time since a 2010 Division 4 semifinal loss to Randolph after besting Wauzeka-Steuben 58-40 for a sectional title...Sophomore guard Carter Uppena (12.4 PPG, 5.1 RBP) and senior guard Brady Uppena (11.8 PPG, 6 RPG) led the Panthers offense...Royall finished third behind Bangor and Cashton in the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings during the regular season.

