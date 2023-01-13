Prep Boys Basketball: Strong second-half shooting carries Lake Holcombe past New Auburn

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team believes it is starting to hit its stride.

The results back up that claim.

The Chieftains won their second game in a row and third out of five on Friday, hitting nine 3-pointers in the second half of a 57-51 come-from-behind victory over New Auburn.

Lake Holcombe (4-7, 3-4) trailed at halftime 28-21 but came to life offensively after the break as Brian Strzok scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the final 18 minutes including six 3-pointers. Ryley Craker's 3-pointer with one minute and one second to go put the Chieftains in front for good at 52-49 with Strzok hitting the back-breaking shot in the final seconds. As Lake Holcombe was trying to wind down the final seconds, Strzok found the ball in his possession at the 3-point line and launched a shot that went in with less than 15 seconds ago to push the Chieftains lead to 55-51. Lake Holcombe stopped New Auburn on the next possession and Strzok hit two free throws with less than a second to cap the win.

“I told them at halftime,” Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said, “they were yelling about not being able to get it inside. I said that’s because they’re learning to defend us because nobody’s shooting from the outside. I said we’ve just got to hit a few from the outside and they’re going to have to come out and it’ll open up the inside and I think Strzok took the ball and he started to hit outside, which helped.”

New Auburn (3-6, 2-5) controlled much of the first half with a methodical pace and by getting the ball inside. Sophomores Andrew Gotham and Justin Melland led the Trojans with 22 and 19 points, respectively, with many coming at the rim.

“It’s been kind of coming all year," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of his young post players. "We don’t have great outside shooting so for us to generate points we gotta go through the post and try to get things going to the basket.”

That size also made life tough early for the Chieftains near the basket before Lake Holcombe found its stroke from long range. Dahl said that hot shooting combined with Lake Holcombe's pressure against an undermanned Trojans team wore on New Auburn as the second half went on.

New Auburn returns to action at home on Tuesday versus Winter.

Taye Yeager had 14 points while Harley Schroeder and Craker had nine points as the Chieftains have now won two games in a row after besting rival Cornell 75-57 on Tuesday. With four out of the team's five starters new to the lineup to start the season, Webster knew her team would have some growing pains early. But now the Chieftains are starting to piece wins together.

“They’re really playing some team ball now," Webster said. "It’s clicking.”

The team still struggles with cold stretches, including early in Friday's win when the team jumped out to a 14-4 lead before the Trojans used the combo of Gotham and Melland to battle back and take an 18-16 lead less than eight minutes later. A cold stretch also hurt Lake Holcombe in Monday's 76-66 loss to Birchwood.

But on a team with just two seniors, Webster is starting to see the development happen. Lake Holcombe plays at Prairie Farm on Tuesday.

“I’m just really proud that they finished this game," Webster said. "We’ve been in every game except one. This one we finally took it all the way and finished it. They now know they can finish games, which is a big stepping point I think.”