Prep Boys Basketball: Strong start sparks Chi-Hi in Big Rivers rout over Eau Claire North

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team entered Friday with one simple goal.

Start fast.

The Cardinals did just that, racing out to a 30-7 lead on the way to an 84-52 victory over Eau Claire North on Friday evening at Chi-Hi.

Chi-Hi started slow in Tuesday's 60-59 defeat to Stevens Point, trailing 39-28 at halftime before mounting a rally with a chance to win before the final shot rolled off the rim at the buzzer.

“I liked how we started," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "Against (Stevens) Point we started a little bit slow and that’s something we talked about a lot. We wanted to get off to a fast start and then just keep it rolling and we did. I really liked how we started the game and I really liked how we started the second half.”

Mason Monarski scored a game-high 21 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out four assists in the victory.

“We really focused on starting with energy and in warmups I thought we were really talking, just in warmups it started as a team," Monarski said of the start.

Christian Crumbaker and Kansas Smith hit 3-pointers within the opening minute and Smith added a bucket with 16:48 left in the first half to quickly force a Huskies timeout. Eau Claire North later cut the deficit to 10-5 on a 3-pointer from Aaron Gust, but the Cardinals responded with a 20-2 run that was capped by a rim-rocking dunk by Jackson Tomczak while being fouled before the 6-foot-7 senior completed the old-fashioned 3-point play.

Tomczak had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Crumbaker also scored 15 points with six assists and three of his team's 12 steals. Smith had nine points and three assists while Gubgnit Mason (9 points) and Easton Bobb (7 points) made an impact on the scoreboard off the bench.

“Our offense, everyone can score on offense," Monarski said. "It’s not really set to one player.”

Nine different players scored for the Cardinals as the team shot 47 percent from the field including a 10-of-27 effort from 3-point range.

“We knew coming into the season with a lot of guys back we knew that depth would be a strength of ours and we push every day in practice," Proue said. "I can look down the bench and have trust that whoever’s going in there is going to play hard and give us something productive.”

Sophomore Elliott Bessen led Eau Claire North (0-4, 0-2) with 18 points including a buzzer-beating heave from beyond half court to end the first half.

Friday's win was a rare one with some breathing room for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi's first three games were decided by a combined seven points. The Cardinals beat Medford 71-69 on Nov. 29 before opening Big Rivers play with a 64-60 victory at Rice Lake on Dec. 2. The win gave the team a chance to empty the bench and get everyone playing time.

“It’s been a tough start with competitive games and that’s what you want," Proue said of the early tight games. "You want play those competitive games, the nonconference ones and (when you) get into conference it helps you out. Guys were definitely ready to respond after Tuesday and get back on the horse against a conference opponent.”

The road doesn't get any easier for the Cardinals in the immediate future. Chi-Hi hosts the third-ranked team in the WisSports.net Division 2 state coaches poll on Monday when Onalaska comes to town. The Cardinals jump back into Big Rivers play next Friday at home against Hudson.

The Cardinals exit the second night of the Big Rivers season tied with Hudson and Menomonie for first place in the league standings.

“I’m just really proud of the depth, really proud of how everybody stepped up and competed and I’m excited to get back up and get at it," Proue said.

