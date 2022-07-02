Prep Boys Basketball: Why now was the right time for Stanley-Boyd's Hause to step down after 15 years as coach

Tom Hause has played a unique role in the success of the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team, first as a player and then as a coach.

But now he’s ready for someone else to take the helm.

Hause has stepped down after 15 seasons leading the Orioles. The longtime Oriole coach cited the inability to provide the necessary time to the program in the summer as well as wanting to focus more on his businesses as his reasons. Recently completing his 15th season as head coach, Hause posted a 147-199 record since taking over for Brian Rogers as head coach in 2007.

Hause thanked the school administration, support staff and teachers for their support over the years.

“I think we had a really good rapport and partnership and being able to build those relationships with kids along the way that I still have, I’m still in touch with from my first year or two coaching,” Hause said. “That’s the special part of coaching is to be able to stay in touch with former players.”

As a player, Hause helped the Orioles reach the Class B sectional semifinals in 1989 and 1990. After going to college in Madison, Hause and his family returned to the area to open a seamless gutter business, and following a handful of seasons back home, a parent approached Hause about coaching at the middle school level. He coached the eighth grade team at Stanley-Boyd before moving up to the high school C-team for one season and junior varsity for two before taking over the varsity program.

Hause’s Oriole team posted a 16-6 record in his first season in 2007-08 in Stanley-Boyd’s last season in the Eastern Cloverbelt before moving to the West. The most successful season for the program in Hause’s tenure was the 2016-17 season, in which the Orioles posted a 20-6 overall record and advanced to the Division 4 sectional championship. Stanley-Boyd defeated Durand 56-46 for the regional championship — the program’s first since 1990 — and knocked off Eau Claire Regis 56-46 in the sectional semis before falling to Cameron 41-27 one game from state.

“A lot of fun,” said Hause of his memories of that team. “A lot of kids that I had either coached or helped coach all the way through from elementary up to high school, and being at a small school, that’s one of the benefits — being able to be in touch with younger kids in the program. I’ve had so many great assistants over the years, and that helps both with elementary school and our school coaches in seventh and eighth grade.”

The final season at the helm for Hause was also a successful one this past winter as Stanley-Boyd posted a 16-9 overall record and was edged out by Fall Creek for the Western Cloverbelt title after the Crickets earned 53-52 in double overtime on Feb. 18 to clinch the crown. Stanley-Boyd advanced to the Division 3 regional finals before falling to Adams-Friendship 54-38.

“I liked the drive of this year’s group,” Hause said. “They had goals of being on the top of the conference and we fell short in the last game for the championship, but we made it to the second-place game (of the Cloverbelt Crossover) and were able to beat Neillsville in the crossover. So those are things this group is going to be able to look back on that and have some really great memories.”

Hause is the latest in a group of longer-tenured Western Cloverbelt coaches to move on from their positions in recent years, joining the likes of Archie Sherbinow at McDonell, Rich Sonnentag at Thorp and Bill Uelmen at Eau Claire Regis. Hause said he has been impressed with the younger coaches that have come into the conference and believes the league and its high standard of play are in good hands.

“I don’t think it’ll be a step down in the quality of basketball. I think it’ll be exciting having these young coaches coming in,” Hause said.

Now Hause steps aside and was grateful for all the support he has received over the years — especially at home.

“One of the reasons I’ve been able to coach for so long is the support from both my kids and my wife and that has allowed me to coach for this many years, so I’m very thankful to have them and the support also of my extended family,” Hause said.

