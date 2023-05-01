BLOOMER — Whenever Mark Dachel hits the clubhouse at Bloomer Veterans Memorial Golf Course he can count on one topic coming up.

‘How’s your team doing?’

The Blackhawks boys golf team is off to a strong start this season, both in success as well as overall player numbers. Bloomer is coming off a third place finish at last Friday’s 25-team home invitational and enters this week on a roll with another busy week.

The team has 20 total members — the most in Dachel’s seven years leading the program. That includes some turnover compared to previous years as the Blackhawks have also established a girls team in the fall with several players that spent previous springs on the links.

Beyond high school, Dachel said a youth golf program is being established in Bloomer for the summer to help many be introduced to the sport at an earlier age.

“We do have a lot of kids that love golf and I’m going to say the coaches are pretty easy going,” Dachel said. “On a weekend if they’re struggling we’ll take them to the (driving) range and work on things.”

Juniors Jake and Jonah Bleskacek and Karsten Berg provide an experienced returning nucleus for the Blackhawks. All three were a part of the team as it finished second to McDonell/Eau Claire Regis in the Cloverbelt title race and advanced to Division 2 sectionals a season ago. Those three are now in their third seasons as varsity golfers.

Freshmen Tegan Stiehl and Connor Gould have made an immediate impact for the Blackhawks this spring already. Stiehl shot a 73 at Friday’s home invite to tied for seventh place and Gould tied for 36th by shooting an 85. Bloomer fielded three teams at Friday’s home meet with its second team of seniors Grant Fox and Ethan Rubenzer, sophomores Mason Langman and Carson McMullin and freshman Bodie Baribeau taking 11th.

Dachel credited the younger players for being receptive to his coaching.

“Let’s put it this way, for freshmen they listen well and they don’t take anything as criticism,” Dachel said. “So far they’ve been thinking their way around the course really well.”

Bloomer started last week by finishing second to McDonell/Regis in the Cloverbelt opener at Hickory Hills in Eau Claire before winning the Barron invite on Wednesday by 10 strokes with Stiehl earning medalist honors. Thursday saw the Blackhawks best the defending Cloverbelt champion Saints and others at a league meet at Whispering Pines in Cadott.

Dachel said his team has been out on the course as soon as able with four of its players having memberships to Wild Ridge in Eau Claire. But closer to home the Blackhawks are getting plenty of support as well. The team is able to practice and hit the driving range at Bloomer Memorial as often as it wants to free of charge.

The community is also taking a greater interest in how the team is doing, asking Dachel how the team is doing and also seeing if the community can help in any way. The team will be hosting a fundraiser later this year but things are certainly looking up for Bloomer.

Another four-day week is on deck starting Tuesday with a Cloverbelt meet at Osseo Golf Club. Bloomer hosts a rescheduled league meet on Wednesday before the Blackhawks head north to take part in a two-day tournament this Friday and Saturday hosted by Hayward.

Even though on-course competition has just started, the Cloverbelt Conference championships are just two weeks away with a May 16 date at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls.

Things have gone well so far for the Blackhawks, but Dachel wants to see how his team reacts when things don’t.

That will tell the coach how good his team truly can be.

“That’s going to tell me if they’re the real deal,” Dachel said.

