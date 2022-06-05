Prep Boys Golf Division 2 State: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Biskupski returns to state at familiar Blackwolf Run course

A lot has changed since the last time Ben Biskupski stepped foot on the Blackwolf Run golf course.

Biskupski and his McDonell/Eau Claire Regis teammates played the challenging course less than a month ago when the team competed in an invitational there. Now the junior returns for the Division 2 state boys golf tournament, which begins on Monday in Kohler, with the knowledge of knowing what to expect and the confidence of someone who has played there before.

Biskupski is also coming off a solid effort at Tuesday’s sectional in Antigo, where he shot an 80 to tie for fourth place and earn one of three individual transfer positions. The competition at Tuesday’s sectional was stiff — both for the teams and individuals vying to get to state. Biskupski, Ellsworth’s Ethan Oricchio and Medford’s Zachary Hintz each tied for fourth place with 80s, and Biskupski and Oricchio earned the final two individual qualification positions. As a team the Saints were tied with Medford for fourth with a score of 336, just five strikes behind sectional champion Amery (331) and two strokes back of state-qualifying Antigo (334) in second place.

“We had a lot of confidence going into it just because we got some practice rounds played there and we felt really good the day before going into it,” Biskupski said of sectionals. “It’s unfortunate because we lost by two strokes. We all played as best as we could, and we came up short.”

Biskupski entered the day with the simple goal to avoid any double bogeys to put himself in contention. The junior accomplished his goal through the first 17 holes before shooting a six on the par-4 18th hole at Bass Lake Golf Course.

Thane Berg took over the McDonell/Regis program this season and came into the season knowing he had a talented roster, but he quickly saw Biskupski was a cornerstone for the team.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I know out of any athlete I’ve been around,” Berg said. “Many times after practice he’d stay around, work on his short game, work on whatever needed help. He wasn’t afraid to ask questions either. He’s a kid that’s very coachable and someone that was a great team leader throughout the year, too.”

Biskupski finished in 20th place at last year’s state tournament at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, shooting a combined 21-over 165 to finish in the top half of the field. This year, Berg beefed up the team’s invitational schedule to feature more meets against larger teams. One of those came on May 9 at Blackwolf Run Golf Course, when Kohler hosted an invitational. The Saints navigated through tough conditions on a challenging course, an effort Berg feels made everyone better for it.

But this time around, Biskupski can expect more inviting weather from Mother Nature.

“When they played their invitational out there it was 40 mph winds and many of the workers were saying it was the toughest conditions they’d seen there in a long time,” Berg said.

Biskupski finished third behind teammate Andrew Bauer and Neillsville’s Nolan John in the Cloverbelt Conference individual standings as the Saints earned the team championship. Biskupski shot an 88 to tie for 11th place at regionals as the Saints rolled to a regional championship.

The junior said last year’s experience at state taught him plenty about how to handle playing in a pressure-packed tournament against plenty of other strong golfers. That experience paid dividends throughout this spring including on Tuesday and could be vital again in Kohler.

Biskupski will tee off for his first round on Monday at noon with Wrightstown’s Grant Delsart, Brodhead’s Nolan Oliver and Saint Thomas More’s Justin Kaczynski before playing his second and final round on Tuesday morning.

Course management was a key for Biskupski at sectionals and will be again at state as he looks to improve upon his strong effort from a season ago.

“I hope to do better than last year,” Biskupski said. “I did alright last year, but there was just a few things I could’ve done better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.