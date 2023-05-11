ALTOONA — The Cloverbelt Conference boys golf championship will go down to the final meet of the season.

A season-long battle between McDonell/Eau Claire Regis and Bloomer has created little separation between the two programs and next Tuesday's conference championship meet will decide the team victor as well as the top players in the conference.

Bloomer edged McDonell/Regis for the top spot at Thursday's Western Cloverbelt meet at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club by two strokes (154 to 156).

Andrew Bauer shot a 33 for the Saints to earn medalist honors. Tegan Stiehl (38), Connor Gould (38), Jonah Bleskacek (39) and Karsten Bergh (39) each finished sub-40 to push Bloomer to first as a team. Josh Brickner (38), Ben Biskupski (41) and Carter Grill (44) were the scorers for the Saints.

The Saints and Blackhawks have been the class of the conference so far. Both teams have earned the most possible points in each Western Cloverbelt meet and finished 1-2 in both 18-hole meets involving all conference teams. It was McDonell/Regis' wins over Bloomer in tournaments at Bloomer (April 28) and Marshfield Columbus (Tuesday) that have the Saints with a two-point season advantage heading into Tuesday's conference championships at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls.

“They’re great competition," McDonell/Regis coach Thane Berg said of Bloomer. "Really blessed to have them be this good as well because it’s helping both teams be ready for the (post)season.”

Both teams will see plenty of each other in the coming weeks being paired together for the Division 2 playoffs.

The Saints entered this year with Bauer, Brickner, Biskupski and Grill returning players from last year's regional championship squad that finished three strokes away from advancing to state. Berg said this year has been about continuing to build confidence coming off last year.

“They know they can shoot well now and they know what their expectations for themselves are and they know how to manage it better now," Berg said.

Bloomer returned three of its players from a sectional qualifier but had to replace two fifths of its team. Enter freshmen Gould and Stiehl who have quickly emerged as all-conference caliber golfers to go with the returning Bleskaceks and Bergh.

Thursday afternoon's Cloverbelt meet marked the second leg of a busy day for the Blackhawks, who started out by taking third out of 18 teams at the 18-hole Rice Lake invite at Turtleback. The Blackhawks beat a bevy of Division 1 schools and were the highest finishing Division 2 team in the tournament.

“Our goal up there was to shoot below 320 and we covered, we covered 308 and our other goal was to be the top Division 2 team up there because we knew Division 1 would be up there," Bloomer coach Mark Dachel said.

Last weekend the Blackhawks finished second at the two-day Hayward invite, a tournament with several Division 1 programs as well. Bloomer was 11 strokes behind Lakeland Union in Hayward and Dachel said the team's big goal in the coming days and weeks is to eliminate double bogeys from the scorecard — something Division 1 Lakeland did to win the tournament.

“We’re trending in the right direction," Dachel said.

McDonell/Regis has also been competitive against larger competition. The Saints finished second at the Division 1 heavy Bomber invite hosted in Kohler on Monday and earlier in the season the team was second at a tournament hosted by Sauk Prairie before finishing second at the Chi-Hi invite a few weeks ago.

“They know regardless of who they’re facing, they can play with them," Berg said.

Stanley-Boyd shot a 211 to take fourth as a team led by Isaac Brenner (42), Dominic Raffetto (53), Mason Kaz and Carson Oemig (58). Cadott was fifth with a 228 led by Parker Davis (51), Jordan Peters (57), Logan Matherne (58) and Collin Kowalczyk (62).

