No prep spring sport is more contingent on Mother Nature than boys golf.

And now that courses are ready for play, players are staying plenty busy.

That includes Saturday for the Chi-Hi invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course where several teams capped their first week of busy competition.

McDonell/Eau Claire Regis senior Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors as he shot a 71 to best senior teammate Ben Biskupski by two strokes (73) in helping the Saints finish tied with Hudson for second in the team standings with a 316, training only defending Division 1 state champion Eau Claire Memorial (310).

Chi-Hi was ninth in team scoring with a 357 and was led by Owen McCauley with an 83, good for a tie for 22nd place.

For both the Cardinals and Saints, Saturday was the cap of busy weeks as their fourth meets of the week.

Chi-Hi started the week at Lake Wissota hosting the Big Rivers Conference opener before meets at Turtleback in Rice Lake and Lake Hallie on Thursday.

“It was a big challenge," Chi-Hi coach Chris Kolinski said. "The good thing for us is we had our first meet here (at Lake Wissota) and it was familiar and they didn’t get to see the course until (last) Friday when they opened.”

Beckett Thatcher shot an 88 to finish 36th, Brody Markert carded a 90 to tie for 37th and Jackson Gindt and Caden Kolinski each finished with 96s to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals. Kolinski shot a 38 to tie for third at Monday's Big Rivers opener before McCauley carded a 41 to lead Tuesday in Rice Lake and a 40 at Lake Hallie on Thursday.

“Caden did well on Monday then he struggled on Tuesday, coach Kolinski said. "Owen did well on Thursday so I’m hoping we can all put it together and have a good score.”

Early on coach Kolinski said the team was relying on scoring from last year to set its lineup as the team didn't have much course time. But now that it is able to see players outside, the lineup will have more fluctuation in it. Chi-Hi is off until a two-day tournament next Friday and Saturday in Hayward.

“I’m looking for the leadership to step up," coach Kolinski said of his team going forward. "I need especially the top-three players on the team to be shooting in the 30s for nine holes and ascend to that leadership position on the team.”

Bauer finished at even par for the day on the strength of birdies on holes three (496 yard par 5), 14 (373 yard par 4) and 16 (443 yard (par 4) to go with a double bogey on hole 12 and a bogey on hole 17. Biskupski was 2-over with a birdie on the 15th (391 yard par 4) and bogeys on five and 17. Carter Grill shot an 85 and Jack Hernandez carded a 92 to round out the scorers for the Saints.

McDonell/Eau Claire Regis started the week by winning a Cloverbelt meet at Hickory Hills on Tuesday before taking second to Bloomer at another league meet in Cadott on Thursday. The Saints finished first as a team at Friday's 18-hole Bloomer invitational where Josh Brickner notched the co-op's first hole in one as the senior aced the 92-yard 12th hole.

The Saints won the Cloverbelt title a season ago and a Division 2 regional title before just missing advancing to state as a team and enter the year with four of last year's five players back.

“I think getting second on Thursday was really good for them," McDonell/Regis coach Thane Berg said. "It made them understand that this year is a challenge, which is good. It’s going to be a challenge all the way through. We have good competition in the Cloverbelt, a lot of great golfers all around and (Friday) the focus was on believed in themselves and I saw it. The might not have had the best shots here and there but they believed in themselves and they knew they could do it.”

Like the Cardinals, Regis/McDonell spent much of the early season practicing indoors and Berg said the team focused on competition-based activities like ping pong, bean bags and putting challenges to help build camaraderie and keep the competitive juices flowing.

McDonell/Regis jumps back into Cloverbelt action on Tuesday at Osseo Golf Club in a rescheduled meet from earlier in the season.

“I just want to see them building on the foundation that they’ve set," Berg said. "The big thing is working on certain little things that will help them later on in the playoffs, believe in themselves and bringing themselves up (with) positive attitudes throughout the rounds.”

