BLACK RIVER FALLS — It was a battle that went down to the final tournament.

But the McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team claimed its third consecutive Cloverbelt Conference championship after finishing first at the 18-hole conference championships Tuesday at Skyline Golf Course.

The Saints finished first on the day with a team score of 307 to end the regular season atop the standings. Bloomer was second with a 328 and ended up as the conference runner-up after battling with McDonell/Regis on the course throughout the season.

McDonell/Regis' title was powered by sweeping the top three spots led by Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski tying for individual medalist honors after each shot a 73. Josh Brickner was third overall with a 79. The Blackhawks were consistent with all five golfers (Jake Bleskacek, Jonah Bleskacek, Connor Gould, Karsten Bergh and Tegan Stiehl) carding 82s. Jack Hernandez rounded out the scoring for the Saints with his 82 with Carter Grill at 85.

IN PHOTOS: Cloverbelt Conference boys golf meet at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23

Cadott finished sixth with a 418, followed by Stanley-Boyd in sixth at 418. Parker Davis led the Hornets with a 98, followed by Gavin Roscoe (101), Tristan Drier (101) and Collin Kowalczyk (118). Isaac Brenner shot a 93 to lead the Orioles, followed by Dominic Raffetto (103), Carson Oemig (110) and Logan Dorn (120).

Carter Tieman (111), Connor Tieman (118) and Thomas Abramczak (134) placed for Thorp, who fielded an incomplete team.

McDonell/Regis finishes the regular season with 45 team points, three in front of Bloomer with Marshfield Columbus third (38), Neillsville fourth (33) and Stanley-Boyd fifth (23). Cadott tied Osseo-Fairchild for sixth (23).

Bauer won the conference's player of the year honors with a cumulative point total of 85, five in front of Biskupski. Bloomer's Stiehl was third (71) with Brickner fourth (70) and Neillsville's Tucker Johnson fifth (67). Bauer, Biskupski, Brickner and Grill earned All-Cloverbelt Conference honors by virtue of finishing in the top-11 of the individual standings. They were joined by all five Bloomer golfers as nine of the 11 total with Gould tying Columbus' Charlie Moore for the final spot.

Hernandez and Brenner were all-conference honorable mentions just outside the top 11.

McDonell/Eau Claire Regis, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd open the Division 2 playoffs with regionals next Tuesday at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course in Arcadia. Cadott, Thorp and others are in Division 3 regional action on the same day in Mondovi at The Valley Golf Course.

McDonell/Regis is hosting a meet on Friday at Lake Wissota Golf Course with Bloomer and Cadott among the others in action. Lake Wissota will also be the site for Division 2 sectionals on Tuesday, May 30. Both McDonell/Regis and Bloomer advanced to sectionals a season ago with the Saints finishing a few shots shy of qualifying for the state championships.

IN PHOTOS: Cloverbelt Conference boys golf meet at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23 Cloverbelt Conference Boys Golf Meet 5-11-23