BLOOMER — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team earned an impressive team victory at Friday's Bloomer invitational at Bloomer Veterans Memorial Golf Course, winning the event with a cumulative score of 286.

The Saints finished in front of Ellsworth (303) and the hometown Blackhawks (306) at the top of the standings.

McDonell/Regis secured there of the top-six finishers led by Andrew Bauer shooting a 70 to take fourth place. Fellow senior Ben Biskupski carded a 71 to take fifth and senior Josh Brickner was one shot behind both in sixth with a 72. Carter Grill gave the Saints four of the top-seven finishers as he finished in a three-way tie for seventh with a 73.

Bloomer edged Saint Croix Central (307) for third. Freshman Tegan Stiehl was the top finisher for the Blackhawks as a part of the three-way tie for seventh at 73. Karsten Bergh tied for 10th one stroke behind at 74, Jake and Jonah Bleskacek finished with 79 and 80, respectively, as the other scorers for Bloomer.

Stanley-Boyd finished 16th (384) with Cadott 18th (397) out of the 23 teams in the field. Isaac Brenner (83), Dominic Raffetto and Mason Kaz (98) and Logan Dorn (105) were the scorers for the Orioles. Peter Weir (89), Gavin Roscoe (99) Parker Davis (105) and Ewan Weir (110) led the Hornets. Carter Tieman (99), Connor Tieman (113) and Thomas Abramczak (128) led Thorp, who competed as an incomplete team.

Saint Croix Central senior Nicholas Mueller carded a 66 to earn medalist honors, one stroke better than Prescott's Tyler Reiter in second.

