Spring sports teams in Wisconsin are always in a tough spot to start the season.

Athletes and coaches start the season and often times aren’t exactly sure when they will have their first game or event as Mother Nature can keep teams off the diamond, track, court, pitch or course for weeks if she sees fit.

The Cardinals and third-year coach Chris Kolinski will be able to practice outside this week for the first time. In the interim the team has had to make the best of a tough situation, hosting practices in the library at Chi-Hi as gym space is at a premium with all the Cardinal squads.

With practices in a confined space, the team must focus on its fundamentals until it’s able to see how it goes out on the course.

“We are focused more on technique – posture, stance, ball position,” Kolinski said. “We really can’t work on ball flight right now.”

Chi-Hi’s previously scheduled opener at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson was moved to next week, so as of now the Cardinals still have their full array of tournaments on the schedule. What the Cardinals have returning this year is several experienced golfers aiming for stronger efforts as a part of a talented Big Rivers Conference.

Senior co-captain Brody Markert advanced to Division 1 sectional a season ago after tying for 16th place overall with an 83 at Troy Burne. Markert led the team in scoring average during the season and tied four 10th at the 18-hole Big Rivers Conference tournament at Lake Hallie Golf Couse.

Fellow senior co-captain Caden Kolinski lead the team in conference points a season ago and finished fourth to start last season at a Big Rivers event at Lake Wissota Golf Course with a 2-over 38.

Beyond Markert and Kolinski seniors Owen McCauley and Jackson Gindt and juniors Isaiah Boehnen and Ethan Krause will be in the hunt for varsity playing time as some of the team’s more experienced players.

The boys golf season moves quickly once teams hit the course. Following next week’s opener in Hudson, the Cardinals are slated for four meets in the final week of April including two hosted at Lake Wissota with a Big Rivers event on April 24 before the Cardinals host the annual Chi-Hi invitational on April 29. Most weeks have at least three tournaments leading up to the Big Rivers Conference tournament back at Troy Burne on May 18 to cap the regular season.

“I’m hoping for a fast start,” coach Kolinski said. “Last year we didn’t have a fast start. It took ‘til the weather warmed up before we started playing well. It’s to be expected with the springs we’ve had the last two years. I’m hoping this year with some older kids, hopefully we can get them playing well right away.”

The Big Rivers is once again loaded with talent across the league. Eau Claire Memorial is the defending Division 1 state champion and is ranked number one in the state to start 2023. New Richmond received votes in the Division 1 poll, Hudson has talented players and River Falls is always strong.

Coach Kolinski believes in his team’s ability to post strong scores and said it just needs time to find consistency.

“I know the scores are in there,” coach Kolinski said. “They can do it. It’s just being more consistent and hopefully we can do better this year.”

The team hasn’t seen much time outdoors as of yet, but that changes this week before the season shifts into overdrive.

“We’re trying,” coach Kolinski said. “They’re long practices indoors and you try to work on technique but the attention span – being inside for school all day and then coming into the library and hanging for another hour and a half that just gets old after a while.”