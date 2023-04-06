The bigger the goal, the sweeter it is when that goal is achieved.

The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team has been raising the bar in recent years and this spring the program is aiming for heights not seen since the two schools started teaming up in 2016.

Second-year coach Thane Berg returns four golfers from last year’s team that won the Cloverbelt Conference championship before capturing a Division 2 regional team title as Ben Biskupski, Andrew Bauer, Carter Grill and Josh Bricker are back.

Brickner won the individual title at regionals after Bauer earned top finishing honors in the season-long Cloverbelt standings. Ultimately Biskupski advanced to the individual state championships for a second year in a row in 2022 where he finished tied for 29th overall. As a team at sectionals McDonell/Regis was tied with Medford for fourth in the final standings, just two strokes behind Antigo for the final team advancement spot and only five strokes behind sectional team champion Amery. Brickner was one stroke behind Biskupski and Ellsworth’s Ethan Oricchio for individual state qualifying spots.

Earlier this year Biskupski and Bauer finalized college golf commitments as Biskupski will golf at Viterbo in La Crosse and Bauer is taking his talents to UW-Stout in Menomonie. For the team’s veteran players, Berg thinks that certainty will help to play loose.

“I think its understanding what their role is for the team,” Berg said. “A lot of them have their future plans set in place and they’re not as nervous about ‘I need to look good for other colleges’. It’s I’m already enrolled in college I want to go to, so now let’s go play golf.”

McDonell/Regis opened the season last Tuesday at a tournament hosted by Sauk Prairie and Berg liked what he saw the first time out as the team finished second with a cumulative score of 323, trailing only Janesville Craig (321) at the top of the standings. Bauer and Biskupski each finished with 76s to tie for second place while Brickner carded an 84 and Grill and Jack Hernandez each shot an 87.

“Experience is definitely helping a lot,” Berg said. “They’re finally at a point where mentally they are well prepared to take on any challenge. (Tuesday) they played the Prairie du Sac at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club (and) it’s the best meet they’ve ever had to open up a season. Every single player improved from any other year, which is very telling for where they’re at as golfers. I think they’re ready for getting to the new peak, the newest peak we can get to.”

Hernandez, Jagger Theisen and Charles Radant are returners that should be in the hunt for the varsity lineup time after the graduation of Isaac Petersilka, a two-time Cloverbelt Conference tournament champion.

“Early on we just really want to make sure everyone is finely tuned, ready to go, working on a couple new skills here and there,” Berg said. “Nothing too crazy. The swings look really good so far, which I’m really happy about. I think the biggest would be focusing on the mental game, especially when you get farther into the season it gets tough and everyone struggles with it. It’s the toughest part of golf.”

McDonell/Eau Claire Regis is scheduled to open Cloverbelt play on Thursday when Bloomer hosts Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Neillsville and McDonell/Regis for a 9-hole event at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. McDonell/Eau Claire Regis will play in several events around the area this spring and host a Cloverbelt match at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club on May 11 before the conference meet at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls on May 16.

With a roster led by experienced and talented players, McDonell/Eau Claire Regis knows this is a prime year to raise the bar once again with the top goal of advancing to the state tournament together for the first time as a co-op.

“The climbed last year, regional champions for the first time ever in program history,” Berg said. “Now we’re trying to take that next step. It’s getting to state and it’s very evident, they’re all focused.”